Orca Security has appointed John Tavares, previously with Zscaler, as senior vice president of worldwide partner and alliances sales.

In this role, Tavares will be responsible for advancing Orca Security’s 100% channel-led go-to-market strategy. Key priorities include evaluating partner enablement opportunities, evolving the channel program to be more beneficial and profitable for partners, and scaling the company’s market ecosystem.

Orca Security's John Tavares

Tavares previously was Zscaler’s vice president of partners and alliances. There, he was instrumental in revamping strategy for increased partner profitability, helping to accelerate multi-partner engagement. Prior to Zscaler, he implemented a new global partner-first strategy at Commvault with a key focus on the company’s SaaS transformation business, Metallic.

Tavares also played a prominent role in building Dell Technologies’ partner-first IT Transformation business, managing over $1 billion in annual revenue, and launching initiatives that drove 25% year-over-year growth in partner-driven sales.

Increasing Channel Business with Orca Security

Orca Security’s partner-first strategy to drive growth and expand its reach has already resulted in a spike in deal registrations, according to the company. It's also led to a sharp increase in the number of partners closing business with the Orca Security.

Most recently, Orca Security introduced a new partner portal designed to streamline and enhance the partner experience by providing access to sales and marketing resources, training modules and support tools. Key features include an enhanced deal registration process, personalized dashboards, advanced analytics to track performance, and streamlined workflows.

Scroll through our slideshow above for a Q&A with Tavares and more.