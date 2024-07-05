Orca Security Chooses Zscaler, Dell Vet as Channel Leader
The channel leader will build new programs tailored to specific partners.
July 9, 2024
Ar_TH/Shutterstock
Channel Futures: Why did you want to take this role with Orca Security?
John Tavares: I was drawn to Orca Security because of its innovative approach to cloud security and its impressive growth trajectory. Orca’s agentless technology and holistic visibility into cloud environments are truly game-changers in the industry. I wanted to be part of a company that is not only leading in technology, but also in redefining how cloud security is approached. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and to contribute to Orca’s mission of making cloud security seamless and effective was simply too compelling to pass up.
CF: What’s your take on Orca Security’s current channel strategy and partner program? Any changes needed? Will you be building any new programs, etc.?
JT: Orca Security has a strong foundation in its channel strategy and partner program, focusing on enabling partners to deliver comprehensive cloud security solutions. However, there is always room for enhancement. My initial focus will be on deepening our relationships with existing partners and expanding our reach by bringing in new, strategic partners. We will be building new programs tailored to specific partners, such as MSSPs and GSIs, to ensure they have the tools and support needed to succeed. Additionally, I plan to introduce more structured enablement and incentive programs to drive mutual growth and success.
CF: How will your previous experience with Zscaler, Commvault and more come into play in this new role?
JT: My experience at Zscaler and Commvault has provided me with deep insights into the cybersecurity landscape and the importance of building strong partner ecosystems. At Zscaler, I focused on cloud security transformation, which aligns closely with Orca’s mission. My time at Commvault taught me the value of data protection and management, which is critical in today’s security environment. These experiences have equipped me with a unique perspective on how to drive channel success and build robust partner programs that deliver value to both partners and customers.
CF: What’s at the top of your to-do list?
JT: At the top of my to-do list is to immerse myself in Orca culture, and understand the current state of our channel and partner relationships. This includes meeting with key partners, understanding their needs and challenges, and identifying quick wins that can make an immediate impact. Additionally, I’ll be working closely with our sales and marketing teams to align our go-to-market strategies and ensure we are effectively supporting our partners in driving growth and customer success.
CF: What are Orca Security partners’ biggest challenges and how will you address those?
JT: One of the biggest challenges our partners face is the complexity of securing multicloud environments. Orca’s agentless approach simplifies this significantly, but there’s still a need for education and enablement to ensure partners can fully leverage our platform. To address this, we will be investing in comprehensive training programs, providing more robust support resources, and enhancing our partner portal with tools that make it easier for partners to deploy and manage our solutions. Additionally, we will focus on creating tailored marketing and sales collateral to help partners effectively communicate the value of Orca’s solutions to their customers.
Gil Geron, Orca Security’s co-founder and CEO, said his company's unique approach to cloud security has “helped us attract the best talent in the industry.”
“With John's impressive career in executing partner-driven enablement programs built on the delivery of transformative software solutions, we are confident he will help us elevate our partner program to new heights and support our continued growth,” he said.
Gil Geron, Orca Security’s co-founder and CEO, said his company's unique approach to cloud security has “helped us attract the best talent in the industry.”
“With John's impressive career in executing partner-driven enablement programs built on the delivery of transformative software solutions, we are confident he will help us elevate our partner program to new heights and support our continued growth,” he said.
Orca Security has appointed John Tavares, previously with Zscaler, as senior vice president of worldwide partner and alliances sales.
In this role, Tavares will be responsible for advancing Orca Security’s 100% channel-led go-to-market strategy. Key priorities include evaluating partner enablement opportunities, evolving the channel program to be more beneficial and profitable for partners, and scaling the company’s market ecosystem.
Orca Security's John Tavares
Tavares previously was Zscaler’s vice president of partners and alliances. There, he was instrumental in revamping strategy for increased partner profitability, helping to accelerate multi-partner engagement. Prior to Zscaler, he implemented a new global partner-first strategy at Commvault with a key focus on the company’s SaaS transformation business, Metallic.
Tavares also played a prominent role in building Dell Technologies’ partner-first IT Transformation business, managing over $1 billion in annual revenue, and launching initiatives that drove 25% year-over-year growth in partner-driven sales.
Increasing Channel Business with Orca Security
Orca Security’s partner-first strategy to drive growth and expand its reach has already resulted in a spike in deal registrations, according to the company. It's also led to a sharp increase in the number of partners closing business with the Orca Security.
Most recently, Orca Security introduced a new partner portal designed to streamline and enhance the partner experience by providing access to sales and marketing resources, training modules and support tools. Key features include an enhanced deal registration process, personalized dashboards, advanced analytics to track performance, and streamlined workflows.
Scroll through our slideshow above for a Q&A with Tavares and more.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Orca Security Chooses Zscaler, Dell Vet as Channel LeaderJuly 9, 2024|6 Slides
Forescout, Cato, Produce8, IT Vendors Eye MSP ProgramsJuly 9, 2024|14 Slides
Vonage Write-Down Could Signal Internal, Channel StrifeJuly 8, 2024|7 Slides
Latest Channel-Impacting M&A: US Signal, Fortinet, Juniper NetworksJuly 8, 2024|14 Slides