OneTrust Hires VMware Vet as New CRO

OneTrust has hired VMware vet Roger Egan as its new chief revenue officer (CRO).

The VMware vet will be responsible for leading global go-to-market strategy and execution at OneTrust, and will guide worldwide sales, services and other go-to-market operations, including its partner organization.

OneTrust's Roger Egan

Egan joins OneTrust from VMware Tanzu, where he contributed to the company's go-to-market strategy and revenue growth. Prior to VMware, he held senior leadership roles at Red Hat and Docker, where he played pivotal roles in expanding market reach and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“I’m a long-time channel champion and my love for partners extends into this new role,” he said. “We are continuing to invest in our partners, with our enhanced partner program rolling out in just a few weeks. In their mission to use data and AI responsibly, our customers are facing complex challenges, and it is the strength of our partner ecosystem that will allow us to deliver solutions uniquely suited to their goals.”

VMware Vet to Focus on Increasing Market Presence, Growth

In his new role, Egan will focus on scaling OneTrust's market presence and accelerating its growth trajectory.

“I’m proud of having several career-defining opportunities at early-stage, mid-sized and scaled companies,” he said. “I’ve not only built 400-people teams from the ground up, but also led complex, high-stakes transformations. Rather than recycling old go-to-market playbooks, I've gotten the chance to go back to square one and rebuild functions from scratch, including prioritizing cross-functional collaboration, and simplifying programs for highly complex product lines and organization structures. A diversity of perspective is important in any role, and I believe my hands-on experience will be important in helping OneTrust reach new heights.”

The appointment comes as OneTrust expects to surpass $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) later this year while maintaining positive free cash flow.

“We have an opportunity to double down on what's working well while reassessing other areas,” Egan said. “I'm looking forward to embedding myself into the business over the next few months, and working with this world-class team to accelerate growth and meet our ambitious goals."

OneTrust's Kabir Barday

"To achieve our potential, we are committed to identifying world-class leaders with a proven background in scaling and inspiring global teams,” said Kabir Barday, OneTrust’s CEO. “With his extensive expertise and remarkable track record, Roger will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and scale globally, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers."