OneTrust partners get expanded partner program

OneTrust partners now have access to the company’s expanded partner program aimed at fostering innovation with AI and data.

OneTrust partners include VARs, consulting partners, alliances and SIs, MSPs, technology partners and ISVs. OneTrust’s partner program offers three tiers, including authorized, certified and trusted. Customers globally can identify partners and alliances with the experience and expertise they need, the company said.

By aligning with OneTrust, partners can pursue a competitive edge in the realms of data, AI and trust, and can take advantage of tools, training, resources, knowledge opportunities, experts and an active community designed to facilitate collaboration, promote knowledge-sharing and foster growth opportunities, according to the company.

As part of the program, partners and alliances can differentiate themselves with an expanded solution portfolio, unlock new revenue opportunities and earn benefits.

Investment In OneTrust Partners

Shawn Toldo, OneTrust’s senior vice president of global partner ecosystem, said when he joined OneTrust in late 2022, “we wanted to up-level our engagement with focus partners to drive increased sales and deliver great customer value.”

OneTrust's Shawn Toldo

“Redesigning our program is critical to building the most capable, integrated partners with OneTrust,” he said. “Today, we’re a platform enabling trusted innovation with data and AI, bringing together solutions across data privacy and data governance, IT risk and third-party management, and ethics and compliance. We are constantly enhancing and improving our solutions to ensure we can support customers in the best way possible as they respond to complex business problems, and we bring this same approach to our work with partners. It’s unquestionably critical to not only have a thriving and engaged partner community, but one that grows alongside a company on its journey. That requires continued commitment and investment into our ecosystem.”

OneTrust partner program enhancements include:

Advanced enablement and certification benefits to extend expertise.

Enhanced partner and alliance experience to accelerate impact.

Expanded incentives to enable growth.

“We’ve heard three major areas of focus from partners,” Toldo said. “First is how they can differentiate their offerings and stand out. Second, partners needed to increase their business agility to respond to shifting business needs, while being rewarded. Third, partners wanted to be able to compete in a new era of business defined by extremely rapid data-driven innovation and widespread adoption of AI.”

OneTrust designed the partner program to address customer success, partner profitability, product expertise, market opportunity and business predictability by enabling partners to differentiate and develop successful practices around OneTrust technology, he said.

“Our goal is to enable partners to improve their expertise in the OneTrust technologies and deepen their relationship with us,” Toldo said.