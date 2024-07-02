CF: How will your previous experience with Epic iO Technologies, Dell, Cisco and more come into play in this new role?

KM: If you look at my experience at Epic iO, one of the big products that Epic iO sold was connectivity. Connectivity has been the foundation of the advisory business forever. It's how it got its start. And Intelisys is one of the founding members of the telecom transition to agency way back when it was founded. Epic iO, through its acquisition of Broad Sky Networks, has been part of that history for the last 20 years. So it really gave me a great appreciation for how important the connectivity aspect is for customers: enterprise customers, retail customers, public sector customers. You name the segment, if you can't connect to your site, you can't connect to the device or the application, you can't do the work.

So having that foundation of connectivity in the advisory business has been great. I got to see that firsthand at Epic iO. I also got to see the channel grow into these new use cases like IoT and AI, and other more traditional IT applications. I've worked with a lot of different partners to help them build practices they hadn't built before, building muscle memory they didn't have previously to go after these more solution-oriented opportunities ... So I got to participate and be a part of that with a lot of different partners.

And also on the TSD side, working with the Intelisys team and the pre-sales engineering team, the sales team, the marketing team and the Amp'd team, all those folks that work to educate the channel on where to go next. I think that's really helped me prepare for this role.

And then if you look at my time at Dell and Cisco, I spent a lot of time at Dell navigating channel conflict and helping to understand how to sell across OEMs or sell across indirect channel — even how to sell direct. [I've learned] how you balance those approaches when building a business. So that taught me a lot about scale and the ability to leverage multiple channels to get to market, and how to grow those channels.

Then at Cisco, it was good old-fashioned sales training. I’d been in sales roles prior to Cisco, but Cisco has a phenomenal sales culture and sales organization, and it really pushed me to be a much better salesperson at the time, as well as a sales leader. It was great to participate at Cisco in the roles that I held because I worked in what's called the emerging technologies division. Back when I joined Cisco, it was a growth stock. If you asked [former Cisco CEO] John Chambers and the team at the time ... there was about a $10 billion gap in where they thought they could get the core business and where the Street really wanted Cisco to go. So John and team created this emerging technologies division to go find the next $10 billion of business in adjacent markets and new product categories. The idea was to find 10 $1 billion businesses, or some combination.

So I was part of multiple acquisitions, multiple product introductions, new market creations and new channel creations. In fact, we entered into the security market in partnership with ScanSource 20-plus years ago, so that was one of my first introductions to ScanSource as an organization. We had never done business with a VAR like ScanSource before at Cisco, so it was a great opportunity to be challenged, and learn and build some new things within a big company. I carried that experience on to Dell and then Epic iO. I hope to bring that experience here.