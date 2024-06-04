Connex One Hires 8x8, LiveVox Vet as Channel Leader

Bobby Hall, well-known in the channel for his stints at 8x8, LiveVox, has joined the customer engagement platform provider Connex One.

Miami-based Connex One on Tuesday announced Hall's appointment as vice president of channel sales. He'll bring deep experience working with technology advisors (agents) and technology services distributors (TSDs).

Connex One's Bobby Hall

He'll report to CEO Nick Mealey.

“The channel plays a major role in our go-to-market strategy,” Mealey said. “Bobby’s extensive experience growing successful channel programs will allow us to accelerate the education and adoption of our proprietary omni-channel AI platform, called Athena.”

Connex One launched in 2013 and now reports employing more than 500 people.

Hall said in a statement that he found the vendor's all-in-one contact center as a service (CCaaS) platform, and its generative AI capabilities, attractive.

“The fact that the AI and Telephony were built from the ground up will excite the Partners and their customers,” Hall said. “This flexibility will give the partners the options to support their customers immediate business needs while protecting their investments.”

Bobby Hall: A Channel Vet

Hall most recently led the channel for outbound CX platform LiveVox, which Nice acquired in December 2023. A wave of layoffs went through LiveVox at the beginning of 2024.

Related:LiveVox Layoffs Hit Channel and Sales Team

Hall left LiveVox in January, 10 months after joining the vendor.

Hall also spent four and a half years at the cloud communications provider 8x8, concluding his term as global vice president of North America channels.

He had served as a regional vice president at CenturyLink from 2016 to 2018. Prior to that he worked at Avaya, ShoreTel, Arrow and Unify.

Connex One Partner Program

Connex One in February announced a partnership with Utah-based Telarus.

At the time, Connex One chief revenue officer Joe Giammanco said the agreement would help more U.S. businesses access the vendor's portfolio.

"We are excited to collaborate with Telarus and leverage their expertise in technology services distribution to bring our enterprise platform to an even larger audience," Giammanco said.