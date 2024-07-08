Commvault Appoints Company Veteran as CCO

Commvault, the cyber resilience and data protection solution provider, has shifted its chief financial officer into a new role as chief commercial officer, where he will help lead the company's global sales and partner teams.

The company announced the appointment on Monday. Merrill has worked at Commvault for the last 18 years. He served as chief accounting officer from 2012-2018, only to be promoted to VP of operations in 2018. He later became chief business officer in 2020 and chief financial officer in 2022.

Commvault's Gary Merrill

"The growth that Commvault has seen over the last two years is impressive. During that time, I've worked closely with our sales and partner leadership globally to instill close strategic alignment," said Merrill. "I'm excited to take those relationships to the next level as CCO, as we focus on reaching $1 billion in [annual recurring revenue] by fiscal year 2026. I also look forward to partnering with Jen [DiRico] as we transition into our new roles."

Merrill's previous role will be filled by Jennifer DiRico, starting on Aug. 12. DiRico previously served as SVP and general manager of international at restaurant-focused technology company Toast.

Toast's Jen DeRico

"I'm thrilled to join Commvault at such a pivotal time," said DiRico. "Commvault's highly successful transition to a subscription and SaaS model is world-class. I look forward to expediting Commvault's profitable growth as the company leads the charge in cyber resilience. I'm also excited to work closely with employees around the globe, including the company's talented leadership team."

Commvault acquired cloud resilience provider Appranix in April in an effort to reinforce its product's capabilities.