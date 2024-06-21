Arizona-based value-added reseller (VAR) and managed services provider (MSP) Insight Enterprises bought Infocenter. The acquisition aims to provide Insight access to Infocenter's intelligent enterprise automation and incorporate it into Insight's Solution Integrator Framework.

“Workflow automation has become a necessity,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. “Our clients expect unified cross-enterprise experiences, and with Infocenter’s deep ServiceNow expertise, we will be better positioned than ever to deliver industry-leading intelligent workflow automation solutions fueled by AI to create unified experiences and deliver valuable insights.”

