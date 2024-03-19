JumpCloud has acquired Resmo to broaden its open directory platform with IT, cloud and SaaS asset security and management capabilities.

Resmo is an asset management and SaaS security solution for cloud-native IT and SecOps teams. Resmo’s integration into the JumpCloud platform offers organizations an all-in-one solution to proactively meet emerging SaaS management, IT security and asset management needs.

JumpCloud isn’t saying how much it's paying for Resmo.

Antoine Jebara, JumpCloud’s general manager of MSP business and co-founder, said customers and partners have expressed a strong interest in asset management and the broadening of the JumpCloud portfolio to address it, which is one of the primary drivers of this acquisition.

“Channel partners will benefit from an extended and enhanced JumpCloud platform, which will offer asset management and SaaS app management, in addition to our robust suite of identity, access, device management and security tools,” he said. “Our partners are vital to our success. An expanded JumpCloud platform benefits all of them — and the customers they serve."

JumpCloud's Antoine Jebara

Bolstering JumpCloud’s Open Directory Platform

JumpCloud’s internal customer surveys across thousands of users highlights an increased market demand for asset discovery, security and management. And according to recent JumpCloud-sponsored, third-party research across the United States, United Kingdom and India, 75% of IT admins prefer a single tool to do these critical tasks, and yet admins most commonly need five to 10 applications to manage the worker life cycle.

“JumpCloud’s vision is to make work happen by securely providing the only access control platform for IT capable of full visibility into the entire employee life cycle across every asset,” Jebara said. “By bolstering JumpCloud’s platform with Resmo’s cutting-edge technology, customers will benefit from a broadened solution and the continued freedom of using an open directory platform to centralize critical functions around security, asset, device, access and identity management.”

“Everyone at Resmo is thrilled to join JumpCloud,” said Serhat Can, Resmo’s co-founder and CEO. “More importantly, we are eager to alleviate the burden of disparate point solutions and SaaS app security for more customers and partners through an expanded JumpCloud platform.”