Network-as-a-service provider Nitel said on Monday that it's buying WAN Dynamics, the Cleveland-based company that specializes in software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN).

This is Nitel's most significant acquisition since 2022 when it bought Hypercore Networks. That came shortly after an infusion of cash from private-equity firm Cinven. That deal strengthened Nitel's international position and brought together what the companies said at the time were two "like-minded channel organizations."

Nitel expects the WAN Dynamics acquisition to make it stronger in customer-focused solutions and extend the company's SD-WAN expertise via deeper technical, management and support capabilities around its managed SD-WAN offering.

Nitel isn't saying how much it's paying for WAN Dynamics, but it's very bullish on the potential results of the companies coming together.

“We are very excited about this acquisition because WAN Dynamics values what we have made our No. 1 priority – customer success,” said Margi Shaw, CEO of Nitel. “They also map well to the products we offer and support our vision to leverage digital capabilities to transform enterprise networking. WAN Dynamics brings significant technical talent and capabilities that will enhance our ability to deliver value as our customers scale and their networks increase in complexity.”

Nitel's Margi Shaw

'Unwavering' Customer Focus

The companies say they have similar offerings around network, SD-WAN and security that will mesh well. Nitel now expects to offer more custom-tailored managed network solutions. Furthermore, Nitel gets complementary capabilities from WAN Dynamics, notably best practices to improve customer networks, and an excellence in managed and professional services.

"We are thrilled to bring significant strengths in network engineering and our unwavering focus on the customer to Nitel," said WAN Dynamics CTO Jason Gintert. "As enterprises continue their digital transformation journeys, mastering the ensuing connectivity transformation is where our expertise truly shines. The opportunities for our talented staff, valued customers and essential partners are very exciting, and we are eager to be a key part of Nitel’s success moving forward."

Nitel's Channel 'Evolution'

The combination of this WAN Dynamics acquisition announcement with recent personnel appointments have channel leadership at Nitel excited for what the future holds for the company's partner community.

Nitel's Jim Glackin

“The WAN Dynamics acquisition represents the next step in Nitel’s evolution,” Jim Glackin, Nitel EVP of channel sales, told Channel Futures. “With recent appointments of CTO Fleming Shi and SVP of customer success Shekar Murthy and now the acquisition, you’re seeing a rapid expansion of our technical capabilities as well as a doubling down on our customer focus. Partners have reason to be excited as we enhance the ways we can help them acquire new customers and continue to deliver value to existing ones.”

