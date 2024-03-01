Managed service provider The 20 MSP has completed three more acquisitions, bringing its total to 30 since 2022. The acquisitions are part of the firm’s plans to building “the first truly national MSP.”

The 20 first jumped into the M&A arena in 2022 with 13 MSP acquisitions. These latest three aim to further consolide the company’s national footprint and enhance its service offerings.

The MSPs are Massachusetts-based Drivetech, Texas-based Accurate Computer Solutions and Blue Cactus Consulting in Arizona.

The 20 MSP On Acquisition Spree

The 20 MSP Group is a consortium with more than 150 MSP members. They leverage shared processes and resources, as well as economies of scale, to compete with much larger MSPs.

The addition of Drivetech, Accurate Computer Solutions and Blue Cactus Consulting will also deepen The 20’s expertise and capabilities in several areas. These include cybersecurity and managed printer and copier services.

The 20 MSP’s founder and CEO, Tim Conkle, commented on the significance of the latest deals.

The 20's Tim Conkle

“With these deals closed, we now have 30 acquisitions under our belt,” he said. “And while every deal presents its own challenges, we’ve really hit our stride in terms of making these integrations seamless and minimally disruptive to end clients. As we get bigger and better, our collective knowledge base only gets stronger, so there’s more and more wisdom to draw on as far as making all the pieces fit.”

Blazing a Trail Is 'Standard Procedure'

Conkle said that “blazing a trail” is standard procedure for him and his team.

“When we started The 20 MSP Group, we knew we were exploring new territory,” he said. “Now, we’re embracing the opportunity to once again break ground with our distinctive M&A process.”

Conkle said The 20’s strategy capitalizes on the deep relationships it builds with acquisition targets during their time as members.

“A lot of the attrition and friction that comes with traditional M&A deals is either minimized or altogether eliminated by our approach. So while the pace of our expansion has been rapid, it hasn’t felt rushed, since these integrations solidify partnerships that have been in the works, maturing organically within The 20 MSP Group.”

The 20 MSP said it has a full pipeline of acquisition candidates and more deals planned for the coming months.