Latest Channel-Impacting M&A: US Signal, Tenable, Juniper Networks
U.K. regulations, US Signal's expansion and Tenable's acquisition of an Israeli cloud management provider are just a few of the channel-impacting M&A deals in the past month.
July 8, 2024
US Signal bought MSP OneNeck IT Solutions. The purchase aims to help the company expand its number of data centers from nine to 15 and quadruples its square footage in the process.
The purchase is part of the company's plans to enter "growth mode."
“It is really about alignment, as we think about it from a cultural perspective, and from a customer perspective,” US Signal CEO Dan Watts said. “The way that they go to market is very similar to the way that we go to market. Their data centers are amazing and the footprint’s ideal for us in terms of our type of markets. But the thing that really stuck out to us with OneNeck is they’re hyper-focused on the customer. We share that at our core from a cultural perspective.”
San Diego MSP ITCM acquired the IT-centric Value Logic. The purchase was the fourth MSP that ITCM has acquired in recent years and will solidify the company's presence as a provider of network, cloud, infrastructure management, software development and security expertise.
The acquisition has helped ITCM become one of the leading providers of empowered services, the company said.
"Through our synergy with the Value Logic leadership and engineers, we gain manufacturing industry knowledge, key processes and procedures, and important distribution relationships that will enhance our level of service," said Jorge Ruiz de Castilla, ITCM CEO. "The benefit to customers is a single point of contact, quicker turnaround time, streamlined standardization, increased breadth of services, broader cybersecurity expertise and, most of all, peace of mind."
MSP/MSSP Omega Systems announced the acquisitions of Amnet and Cloudpath, two purchases that will allow Omega to accelerate growth and provide the two other companies' its technical experience in IT, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance services.
“More and more businesses today are delicately managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments that burden internal resources and add further complexity to their operations,” said Mike Fuhrman, Omega Systems’ CEO. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Amnet to the Omega Systems family and more effectively help our customers meet the moment with a flexible and secure cloud platform that connects them to all the resources they need to successfully meet their objectives.”
Tenable acquired Israel-based data security posture management provider Eureka Security in an effort to improve its cloud offerings. The addition of Eureka's technology aims to help clients find evidence of potential data risk, Tenable said.
“Tenable Cloud Security is a unified [application protection platform] that already includes such capabilities as cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), cloud security posture management (CSPM), Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM), container security, cloud workload protection and more,” Shai Morag, Tenable's senior VP and general manager of cloud security, said. “The addition of Eureka’s DSPM technology helps provide even more context on the cloud risk that may exist for holistic protection of customer data.”
IT consultancy and reseller Cognizant said it's acquiring engineering-focused Belcan from private equity investor AE Industrial Partners for $1.3 billion in stock and cash. Look for Cognizant to add $800 million in annualized revenue in the third quarter of 2024 as a result.
"We see the opportunity to immediately accelerate revenue growth and create compelling shareholder value through our combined engineering capabilities," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar said. "Belcan's clients would gain access to Cognizant's full suite of technology services, while Cognizant's clients across the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and high-tech sectors we believe will benefit from Belcan's engineering skills
New York-based connectivity provider Lightpath signed an agreement to acquire all of the assets of United Fiber & Data. The acquisition will add cable networks between New York City and Ashburn, Virginia, and increase the serviceable market in Manhattan by 20%.
“The addition United Fiber & Data is a natural extension of Lightpath’s expansive Greater New York City metropolitan fiber assets, increasing our ability to serve high-capacity customer needs into the Ashburn data center ecosystem and further enhancing our Manhattan metro coverage where we will serve nearly 1,500 enterprise and data center destinations, a 5x increase over the past 3 years,” said Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath. “This represents a continuation of Lightpath’s strategic investment thesis of creating critical fiber infrastructure in attractive and high growth markets for the benefit of our enterprise, hyperscale, and wholesale customers.”
Fortinet acquired the AI-powered cloud security provider Lacework to add the company's software to its Security Fabric. The software addition from Lacework will allow Fortinet to integrate all CNAPP services into its products. This includes AI and ML tech, data collection, proprietary data and code security.
The addition of Lacework's software will help establish Fortinet in the CNAPP market and enhance its position, a good choice for partners, the company said.
"We see this as a significant opportunity for our partners because it will enable them to engage more deeply in their customers’ digital innovation journey – from code to cloud," Fortinet VP of channel sales Ken McCray said. "From Fortinet’s perspective, we will be even better positioned to deliver consistent security across on-premises and cloud environments. This only strengthens our partners’ role as trusted advisors to customers and helps them continue to deliver real solutions that help plan and implement security for both data center and cloud initiatives."
Advisory firm E78 Partners acquired the network and IT advisor known as the Avail Group.
The deal will establish Avail as a service line within E78's strategic sourcing and advisory practice, and the partners overseeing the company will take on roles as managing directors of technology enablement. Avail will be the 14th company acquired by E78 in recent years.
“By joining forces with E78 we will be able to bring our unique solution set to a wider base of clients than ever before and provide our existing clients streamlined access to E78’s full range of services,” said Stephen Casazza, partner at The Avail Group.
DataStrike, a startup MSP, announced the acquisition of fellow MSP MiCore in a move that it hopes will help it build the largest MSP specializing in SMB-specific data infrastructure services.
“We are bringing over 25 years of best practices in database, cloud and enterprise application management, while expanding our range of solutions into business intelligence to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients,” said DataStrike CEO Buddy Flerl. “And we are doing it all onshore. While our competitors operate out of other countries with different regulations, we deliver our services entirely from within North America.”
Security solution provider NetSPI bought Hubble Technology. Hubble is best known as a North Virginia-based CAASM and posture management solution. The deal will allow NetSPI to incorporate Hubble's asset Intelligence and its CAASM software into its platform.
“This acquisition is one of the most notable milestones on our journey from point-in-time pen testing to technology-enabled proactive security,” said Aaron Shilts, CEO at NetSPI. “You can’t secure what you don’t have visibility into. We support the most trusted brands on Earth giving them visibility into external/cloud assets and exposures. With Hubble’s CAASM solution, we can provide comprehensive, 360-degree visibility while delivering telemetry and insights across the entire IT estate. We are thrilled to welcome Tom and Hubble to team NetSPI and look forward to the expertise he will bring as our new CTO driving innovation across our products.”
Global finance-focused Abacus Group acquired UK-based Tribeca Technology Group, a decision that will strengthen the company's presence in the United Kingdom. The merger will provide Abacus with cybersecurity expertise and spread its market presence in the U.K.
“I'm delighted to welcome Tribeca and its clients to Abacus Group," Abacus CEO Anthony D'Ambrosi said. "Tribeca's reputation and longstanding client relationships are indicative of extending our core values as we further establish Abacus as the premier provider of managed services across the U.K. for financial services institutions. We are committed to leadership, innovation, operational excellence and exceptional client experiences in this important market, and this acquisition demonstrates just that."
HPE continues to work toward acquiring Juniper Networks, but faces some regulatory pressure from the British government. The Competition and Markets Authority is scrutinizing the deal between the two companies over concerns regarding the "substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.”
Jfrog is buying Israel-based Qwak to add its machine learning abilities to its own. The purchase will allow Jfrog to provide simplified, secured and governed AI/ML pipelines as part of its software supply chain platform.
“The ability to build and train models, and move them to production efficiently is key to deliver AI-powered applications,” JFrog VP of strategy Gal Marder said. “Combining the JFrog platform with Qwak’s capabilities allows that. As part of the company’s approach to universality, JFrog will continue to deliver integrations with other leading MLOps ecosystem partners to provide developers and ML engineers with freedom of choice and avoiding vendor lock-in.”
Lyra Technology Group, a collection of MSPs with backing by holding company Evergreen, is buying Texas-based IT provider DKBinnovative. The acquisition will allow Lyra to expand its customer base and provide additional assistance to the South of the United States.
"[DKB founder Keith Barthold] has built DKB with a unique set of core values and principles that are deeply interwoven into the company's culture and service," said Elliott Hyman, CEO of Lyra Technology Group. "We are thrilled to support his team and customers in the next phase of the company's growth as they continue to lead as a managed service provider in Texas."
