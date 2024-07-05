US Signal bought MSP OneNeck IT Solutions. The purchase aims to help the company expand its number of data centers from nine to 15 and quadruples its square footage in the process.

The purchase is part of the company's plans to enter "growth mode."

“It is really about alignment, as we think about it from a cultural perspective, and from a customer perspective,” US Signal CEO Dan Watts said. “The way that they go to market is very similar to the way that we go to market. Their data centers are amazing and the footprint’s ideal for us in terms of our type of markets. But the thing that really stuck out to us with OneNeck is they’re hyper-focused on the customer. We share that at our core from a cultural perspective.”

