Delinea has acquired Israeli startup Authomize, which provides an identity threat detection and response (ITDR) platform that helps organizations protect their identity infrastructure.

The continuous discovery and visibility capabilities of Authomize, paired with Delinea's SaaS solutions for privileged access management (PAM), will extend the Delinea platform's reach for comprehensive privileged controls in the cloud. It will also expand its role in providing a strong defense against identity-based attacks such as account takeovers, insider threats and lateral movement.

Delinea isn’t saying how much it's paying for Authomize.

Tim Puccio, Delinea’s senior vice president of channels and alliances, said the acquisition of the Israeli startup will create several new opportunities for Delinea’s partners to sell solutions on its platform.

Delinea's Tim Puccio

“Specifically, it extends our existing solutions’ reach into multicloud environments with cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), strengthening our current PAM offering with this critical capability,” he said. “Second, we are adding ITDR capabilities that work across all identities to detect threats and mitigate risk with better visibility and remediation. That significantly expands our role to detect and combat identity threats, and not just for privileged accounts or access. That means the Delinea platform will have better identity discovery and depth to enforce privilege controls across all environments, and become a more formidable, proactive cyber defense solution to make identity the first line of defense for organizations.”

Competitive Advantage of Acquiring Israeli Startup

The main competitive advantage the Authomize acquisition brings to Delinea and its partners is greater reach and depth in PAM for multicloud environments coupled with much stronger identity threat detection and mitigation capabilities, Puccio said.

“Authomize’s ITDR capabilities, in particular, are more mature and stronger than those of our closest competitors, a significant competitive advantage for Delinea in the PAM space,” he said. “It takes PAM from a posture of enforcing privileged access to now being a discovery and mitigation weapon against identity-based attacks anywhere in the ecosystem, whether using privileged credentials or not. It’s also a huge opportunity for other traditional security partners/MSSPs to get into identity and privilege security with a recognized PAM leader now extending and expanding its offering. Finally, the acquisition creates a research and development (R&D) center for Delinea in Israel to leverage the identity expertise and history of innovation in identity in the region.”

Authomize CIEM allows enterprises to extend least privilege controls into their cloud environments by continuously monitoring access privileges, usage changes and connections between cloud services, SaaS applications, and identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Adding Authomize ITDR will increase protection against threats across all identities by detecting abuse and responding to attacks.

More For Authomize Partners

The acquisition will incorporate Authomize’s partners into the Delinea global partner ecosystem and provide them with a significantly expanded range of solutions and capabilities to include in their offerings, Puccio said. They’ll also benefit from “richer” go-to-market and enablement resources from Delinea.

"Joining Delinea is a thrilling continuation of our journey of innovation and Authomize's commitment to detect and eliminate identity-based risks across the cloud," said Dotan Bar Noy, Authomize’s CEO. "We're looking forward to establishing the Israeli R&D center, expanding Delinea's presence in the region."