Latest Big Channel M&A: HPE, Nextiva, Accenture, SonicWall, More

Upstack, Bridgepointe and Amplix continued their acquisition sprees in the traditional telco channel; plus, The 20 MSP added to its rolls and a handful of security companies did some wheeling and dealing.

Craig Galbraith

February 8, 2024

21 Slides
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the channel January 2024

The dawn of 2024 welcomed in a flurry of mergers and acquisitions involving companies that do business in the channel.

While a lot of eyes continue to be on the ramifications of Broadcom's acquisition of VMware, which the companies finalized last fall, HPE made a huge splash of its own when the calendar flipped. The IT giant said it would buy Juniper Networks for a staggering price tag of $14 billion, creating what will be a massive showdown with fellow networking leader Cisco.

But there were 20 more deals from January that we highlight in the slideshow above. Not all had such a large dollar value, but have significant impact on the channel nonetheless.

Take Accenture's play for Navisite. The professional services behemoth says this will bolster its application and managed infrastructure offerings in North America in a big way.

Then there's Nextiva, whose business communications and cloud products and services will now get a helping hand from Thrio's AI-based offerings, thanks to the former acquiring the latter.

Those are just a handful of the big channel-impacting mergers and acquisitions of note from the first month of 2024.

Read more about:

EMEAVARs/SIsMSPsAgents

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

