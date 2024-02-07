The dawn of 2024 welcomed in a flurry of mergers and acquisitions involving companies that do business in the channel.

While a lot of eyes continue to be on the ramifications of Broadcom's acquisition of VMware, which the companies finalized last fall, HPE made a huge splash of its own when the calendar flipped. The IT giant said it would buy Juniper Networks for a staggering price tag of $14 billion, creating what will be a massive showdown with fellow networking leader Cisco.

But there were 20 more deals from January that we highlight in the slideshow above. Not all had such a large dollar value, but have significant impact on the channel nonetheless.

Take Accenture's play for Navisite. The professional services behemoth says this will bolster its application and managed infrastructure offerings in North America in a big way.

Then there's Nextiva, whose business communications and cloud products and services will now get a helping hand from Thrio's AI-based offerings, thanks to the former acquiring the latter.

Those are just a handful of the big channel-impacting mergers and acquisitions of note from the first month of 2024.