Amplix Acquisition No. 8 Brings in Twin Lights Group

Amplix is furthering its goal of national technology advisor dominance through the acquisition of Twin Lights Group.

The Massachusetts-based channel partner announced the purchase of Twin Lights on Tuesday. It didn't disclose the numbers behind the deal. Dave Scott and Scott McKinney founded New Jersey-based Twin Lights in 2008.

"We’re delighted to welcome Twin Lights into the Amplix family. Integrating their technology advisory practice into our platform represents a significant step forward," Amplix CEO Joe DeStefano said. "With over 15 years of delivering best-in-class solutions and customer service, Twin Lights is a perfect fit for our platform. We are confident that clients of Twin Lights’ technology advisory services will greatly benefit from the unique IT capabilities that Amplix offers."

What Is Twin Lights Group?

The acquired company brings a customer base of roughly 140 business customers and a consulting practice based around connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity.

Specifically, Twin Lights Group deepens Amplix's relationship with prominent service provider AT&T. Twin Lights boasts bronze status with AT&T. While many technology advisor companies use a services distributor to leverage an AT&T contract, Twin Light actually holds an agreement with AT&T.

McKinney spent a dozen years at AT&T, working on the technical and product management side.

The company also boasts partnerships with Google, Microsoft and Mitel.

Scott and McKinney said in a joint statement that they found Amplix collaborative and committed to growth.

"Amplix not only shares our customer-first philosophy but also brings a broader range of service capabilities that will enhance the value we offer to our clients. This collaboration marks a transformative milestone in the history of Twin Lights," the pair said.

All of Twin Lights' employees are joining Amplix, and Scott's LinkedIn lists him as Amplix's vice president of enterprise sales.

"We are very excited to bring their talent and expertise on board. It’s an amazing group that has delighted their customers for years," Amplix president Dan Gill said.

Amplix formed in late 2022 through the merger of three Massachusetts-based agencies: ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group and allConnex. Private equity company Gemspring Capital backs the company.

Integration

Since the merger, Amplix has publicly announced eight acquisitions. That includes different agencies, a mobility management company and a CCaaS consultancy.

Amplix sources technology through the agent/advisor model, in which their supplier partner manages and bills the end user. Amplix counts its client base as more than 3,500 customers, meaning that 3,500 businesses are under contract with vendors Amplix has sourced.

Amplix's account management and client success teams will be working to service the 140-some clients it has brought on from Twin Lights.

"We don’t treat these acquisitions as separate entities; they are fully integrated into our teams, processes, operations and platforms including customers and employees," Gill said. "The clients are getting the same experience and people they are used to, now enhanced with additional tools like Baseline IT and resources (solution engineers, PMPs, dedicated account managers, etc.)."