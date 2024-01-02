The technology advisor channel saw frequent consolidation in 2023. Now, M&A in the space is off to a quick start in 2024 with the Amplix acquisition of Go2 Communications.

The financially undisclosed deal, announced Tuesday morning, brings "substantially all of the assets" at Go2 into Amplix. That includes about 80 enterprise and SMB customers. In addition, Go2 holds a wealth of AT&T experience in its book of business and personnel.

Moreover, Amplix in a news release highlighted Go2's pedigree "deploying complex infrastructure at enterprise-level accounts."

Amplix's Joe DeStefano

"We look forward to partnering with the Go2 team and integrating their expertise in enterprise-level infrastructure deployment into the Amplix offering," Amplix CEO Joe DeStefano said. "We also see numerous compelling opportunities to introduce new technology and unlock additional value for Go2's clientele."

The Acquired Company

Go2 CEO Dave Cosentino founded the agency in 2001.

"Joining forces with Amplix's state-of-the-art, data-driven platform will open up tremendous growth prospects for our business," Cosentino said in a statement. "Joe and his team share our unwavering customer-centric focus, and we look forward to leveraging the support and resources of Amplix to augment our service capabilities. Our partnership with Amplix marks an exciting inflection point in Go2's journey of growth and innovation."

Amplix's Dave Cosentino

Cosentino, like many entrepreneurs in the agent channel, first cut his teeth working at AT&T. He worked as an account executive for Ma Bell, selling voice and data solutions to New England customers. According to his career biography on Go2's website, he sold network hardware and software at the end of his six-year tenure at AT&T.

He then joined Dimension Data, where he led an AT&T-focused agent program.

Go2 partner and executive director of carrier services Tim Clough also worked for AT&T and Dimension Data. Moreover, Clough worked for Cisco VAR ReCom. Clough now holds the title of vice president of strategic accounts at Amplix, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Go2's awards include an Inc. 5000 recognition and a bronze placement among AT&T's 2020 Alliance Channel Solution Provider Champions.

Go2's office in Woburn, Massachusetts, resides just 29 miles north of Amplix's Norwood, Massachusetts, headquarters.

Go2 Communications is not to be confused with communications software provider GoTo.

Amplix Acquisition History

It's the fourth Amplix acquisition in as many months. The company announced the purchase of CX and CCaaS consultancy and services provider InflowCX in late October. It went on to disclose acquisitions of technology advisors nQuery and TNS in subsequent weeks.

An investment from Gemspring Capital is helping to fund Amplix's organic and inorganic growth. The initial company comprised a nucleus of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group and allConnex, three accomplished Massachusetts-based agencies.