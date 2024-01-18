Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry, has announced its 2024-25 board of directors. The 11-member board will advance ACW’s mission to accelerate the growth of female technology channel leaders.

Leading the board as president will be Mayka Rosales-Peterson. Akilah Murrell will serve as vice president. This is the first time that women of color have held both top posts at ACW.

Intelisys' Mayka Rosales-Peterson

Rosales-Peterson is senior manager of partner marketing at Intelisys. She has served on the board since 2021 and was co-chair of ACW’s DEI Committee for the past two years.

A member of the Channel Futures DE&I advisory board, Rosales-Peterson has been recognized on the Channel Futures DE&I 101 for three successive years and was named to the Channel Futures Circle of Excellence in 2023.

“A milestone has been achieved by the Alliance of Channel Women,” said Rosales-Peterson. “Women of color in the channel have broken through a glass ceiling of sorts. This represents a huge triumph for women on a broader scale.

“My emotions are almost beyond words, but what I can articulate is that my consistent dedication to addressing DE&I challenges in the channel and tech has paved the way for this incredible opportunity to assume the role of president of the ACW.

“I hold this opportunity in high regard and approach it with humility and determination. I am ready to use my role as president of ACW as a catalyst to advocate and drive positive change for women in the channel on a larger scale. The privilege of leading ACW to new heights alongside Akilah and our outstanding board of directors is both a source of gratitude and honor; I truly consider them to be my sisters.

“Collectively, we are devoted to diligently serving our membership and cultivating a channel that is more diverse, inclusive and equitable.”

350insights' Akilah Murrell

Murrell, senior manager of channel marketing at 360insights, joined the board in 2022 and served as chair of ACW’s Mentoring Committee for the past year. Like Rosales-Peterson, she has been recognized on the Channel Futures DE&I 101 for three successive years, since the list’s inception in 2021.

“As the newly elected vice president of ACW, I am truly honored and humbled by this opportunity,” Murrell said. “Leading alongside Mayka and our exceptional board of directors fills me with gratitude. Together, we are ready to make a meaningful and impactful difference.

“As I reflect on this achievement, I can't help but think about the importance of representation and the ‘If I can see her, I can be her’ initiative. I know firsthand how empowering it is to have role models who look like you and prove that anything is possible. And now, I have the honor and responsibility of being that role model for others.

“Being a part of the ACW is also significant because it's a platform for real change. As vice president, I'll have the opportunity to use my voice to support and advocate not just for myself but for all women, especially those who may not feel seen. I'm thrilled to see the strides that ACW is making in terms of diversity and inclusion, and I'm excited to be a part of this progress.

“This is truly a powerful moment, and I'm excited to believe it, embrace it and be it.”

Board members serve two-year terms, beginning in January. New to the board this year are Madison Beedy, national channel manager at One Ring Networks and incoming chair of the ACW Sponsorship Committee; Staci Corbett, senior manager of channel marketing at Fusion Connect and incoming ACW DEI Committee chair; Sommer Figone, senior marketing manager at RapidScale, who continues her roles as secretary and ACW Events Committee co-chair; Tracy Hali, vice president of sales operations for Intelisys, and member of the ACW Mentorship and Local Chapters committees; and Jackie Steinberg, channel chief at DartPoints, and ACW DEI Committee member.

“We’re pleased to welcome these five new board members to the ACW leadership team,” said Rosales-Peterson. “Each of these women has been integral to ACW’s growth and success through ACW committees or local chapters. We look forward to their contributions in 2024 and beyond.”

Serving the second year of their terms are Brittany Caito, senior national partner manager at Nextiva and ACW Technology chair; Ashley Cole, senior channel manager at Fusion Connect and ACW Events Committee chair; Amanda Jardine, vice president, partner marketing at GoTo and ACW Education Committee co-chair; and Maureen O’Connell, senior director of national partner sales at Comcast Business and incoming chair of Local Chapters.

ACW will introduce the new board members and officers in a webinar on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Guest host Craig Galbraith, Channel Futures’ editorial director, will interview the group to find out what they have planned for ACW in 2024. There will be an opportunity for questions from the audience as well.

To find out more about the webinar, click here.