Sponsored By

Meet Channel Futures' Top 20 Network & Connectivity Channel Leaders for 2023Channel Futures' 20 Network & Connectivity Channel Leaders for 2023

Channel Futures has unveiled its network and connectivity leaders list for 2023. Execs from Lumen, Granite and Verizon are here. See who else is and why.

James Anderson

December 22, 2023

20 Slides
Network & Connectivity Channel Leaders

The best channel leaders aren't always at the top of the food chain. Sometimes they are the executives working directly with partners on a daily basis and building a much-needed rapport with them.

Our brand-new list of channel leaders in network and connectivity recognizes the best of the best for 2023. The slideshow above describes what makes them a leader and outlines the experience that got them to where they are today.

Take Verizon's Michael Caralis, for instance, who partners recognize for creativity and commitment during the sales process.

Then there's MetTel's Tim Hanley, who has advocated for increased investment into the agent channel to deliver enhanced support.Take a look at this list, then explore our others from EMEA, cloud, security, distribution and more.

Read more about:

Agents

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
The strength of the channel is undeniable as we saw at our record-breaking Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. As the landscape of the channel continues to evolve with M&A, emerging partner models and the race for recurring revenue, IT and communications vendors are doubling down on their partner programs as they seek new avenues for growth. As a result, channel leaders have to be more agile than ever to stay ahead of the curve. At Channel Futures Leadership Summit, current and future leaders will come together in sunny Miami to connect, learn from one another, collaborate and hone their leadership skills. Get notified when registration opens for 2024.
Get Notified