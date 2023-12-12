Meet Channel Futures' Top 20 Network & Connectivity Channel Leaders for 2023Channel Futures' 20 Network & Connectivity Channel Leaders for 2023
Channel Futures has unveiled its network and connectivity leaders list for 2023. Execs from Lumen, Granite and Verizon are here. See who else is and why.
December 22, 2023
The best channel leaders aren't always at the top of the food chain. Sometimes they are the executives working directly with partners on a daily basis and building a much-needed rapport with them.
Our brand-new list of channel leaders in network and connectivity recognizes the best of the best for 2023. The slideshow above describes what makes them a leader and outlines the experience that got them to where they are today.
Take Verizon's Michael Caralis, for instance, who partners recognize for creativity and commitment during the sales process.
Then there's MetTel's Tim Hanley, who has advocated for increased investment into the agent channel to deliver enhanced support.Take a look at this list, then explore our others from EMEA, cloud, security, distribution and more.
