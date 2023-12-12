They range in tenure from just eight months to more than nine years. But no matter the length of time they’ve been on the job, Channel Futures’ top 20 cybersecurity channel leaders of 2023 are – and have throughout their careers – made a significant impact on the industry.

Take Louise McEvoy, for instance, who’s been with Trend Micro for nine years and in her current role as VP of U.S. channel for five. She has spearheaded the launch of a new MSSP program and has an extensive history that’s in part been focused on empowering women in tech.

Then there’s Ken McCray, who is new this year to Fortinet after a 28-plus-year career at McAfee. And another newbie, Francisco Criado, took the reins at Check Point Software Technologies this year, replacing Frank Rauch, who moved on to Cato Networks. But Criado of course is no stranger to the channel, having made a career for himself at distribution giants TD Synnex and Avnet before jumping with two feet into cybersecurity earlier this year.

Those are just three of the 20 channel leaders we feature in this Channel Futures list. We selected them based on accomplishments and leadership skills, both of which we highlight in the slideshow above.

One of the most important of the many criteria for choosing our list is the impact these channel leaders are having on partners’ businesses. Previous lists this year include leaders in unified communications/contact center, EMEA and cloud. Still to come are network/connectivity leaders, distribution leaders and more.