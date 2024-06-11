Continuing with that security offense conversation, Orsi pointed out the increasing complexity confronting organizations – and why channel partners are so crucial to efforts around mitigating or, ideally, preventing breaches.

“It seems like, over time, that the number of offensive attacks, the number of logs generated, is always increasing, almost with Moore's Law,” Orsi said.

In line with that, though, is the reality that partners on the defensive side of security – software developers, managed services firms – are meeting the challenge.

“We're really seeing them step up in a big way,” Orsi said.

These partners, he explained, are “addressing quickly evolving catchphrases and terminologies to describe things like prompt injection attacks, data well-poisoning attacks, and, of course, that data leakage sensitivity that many folks have out there about where their data is going and the line of reasoning as it moves through the model backup to an output.”

All in all, as AWS re:Inforce rolls on this week, the company’s leaders are bullish on its third-party experts.

“These really, really great partner companies … are a part of our strategy,” Orsi said. They, he added, “have received the [security] message from us and they've also helped us inform our strategy. It's definitely a two-way relationship. And we're focused on helping people adopt this new element, if you will, leveraging this really, really strong and deep bench of partners that we have.”

Go to the next slide for the first new-release announcement from AWS re:Inforce.