As one trade group calls for regulatory action, Broadcom has laid out tiers and programs for VMware cloud service providers.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

March 21, 2024

VMware by Broadcom VCSP revamp

VMware by Broadcom’s cloud computing ambitions might soon come under scrutiny from European regulators.

And, perhaps in no coincidental move, VMware by Broadcom just announced significant changes for cloud providers. Some of those could come as welcome news for the partners who initially looked poised for exclusion from the new version of the VMware Cloud Service Provider program, slated to end next month.

Recall that Broadcom has enacted an invitation-only approach to its Advantage channel initiative. Resellers already received their notices but many cloud providers have remained in limbo, even as rumors swirled that they would have to license at least 3,500 cores to keep their standing as VMware partners.

On March 21, VMware by Broadcom delivered some insight.

“[W]e’ve completely redefined and are relaunching our VMware Cloud Service Provider program with new tiers and new benefits,” the company wrote in a blog carrying the byline of Ahmar Mohammad, vice president, partners, managed services and solutions go to market.

VMware's Ahmar Mohammad

VMware's Ahmar Mohammad

The missive comes two days after the trade group, Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers of Europe, asked authorities for help controlling the pricing and business model changes Broadcom has pushed onto VMware.

In the slideshow above, we explore the changes VMware cloud service provider partners need to know, as well as reactions from CISPE and channel players included in the new initiative.

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

