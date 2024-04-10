GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT — There’s so much news coming out of Google Cloud Next that it’s impossible to report all of it. That said, we’ve got some important updates from the likes of Broadcom, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike and more that channel partners will want to know.

Here, we’ve curated some select announcements from channel-centric vendors. Most of the news revolves around artificial intelligence, which should come as no surprise to anyone watching the flood of information coming out of Google Cloud Next this week.

But there are also some tidbits concerning cybersecurity and licensing portability (VMware by Broadcom partners will want to take note of that, in particular.). Some of these announcements you may already have seen; others, probably not. We bring you a mix of both, noting, of course, that the slideshow above represents just a snapshot of all the Google Cloud Next news.

Here we present mostly high-level outtakes; for the full announcements, go to each vendor’s virtual newsroom.

Let’s kick off with a look at what Broadcom is doing with Google Cloud for VMware workloads and more.