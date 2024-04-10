There’s a slew of announcements coming out of Google Cloud Nest from vendors including Broadcom, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Snorkel AI, Vast Data, Cast AI, Dynatrace, Informatica and more.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

April 11, 2024

9 Slides
Expo Hall entrance at Google Cloud Next '24

Google Cloud Next '24 attendees await the opening of the expo hall.

GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT — There’s so much news coming out of Google Cloud Next that it’s impossible to report all of it. That said, we’ve got some important updates from the likes of Broadcom, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike and more that channel partners will want to know.

Here, we’ve curated some select announcements from channel-centric vendors. Most of the news revolves around artificial intelligence, which should come as no surprise to anyone watching the flood of information coming out of Google Cloud Next this week.

But there are also some tidbits concerning cybersecurity and licensing portability (VMware by Broadcom partners will want to take note of that, in particular.). Some of these announcements you may already have seen; others, probably not. We bring you a mix of both, noting, of course, that the slideshow above represents just a snapshot of all the Google Cloud Next news.

Here we present mostly high-level outtakes; for the full announcements, go to each vendor’s virtual newsroom.

Let’s kick off with a look at what Broadcom is doing with Google Cloud for VMware workloads and more.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

