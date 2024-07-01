Observability and security vendor Dynatrace is now integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) App Migration Service (MGN).

MGN allows organizations to relocate applications and infrastructure to the AWS Cloud, and to stay operational during the transition without impact to their services. With this app migration service integration, organizations can automatically install and deploy the Dynatrace platform from the moment they start running in the AWS Cloud, delivering access to observability capabilities.

The Dynatrace and AWS MGN integration is now generally available.

“We’re thrilled to be the first AWS partner to be integrated with AWS MGN,” said Jay Snyder, Dynatrace’s senior vice president of global partner and alliances. “This integration will serve to help our joint global customers accelerate their cloud migration and modernization efforts at speed and scale, an effort that requires complete visibility into application performance. With actionable, contextualized insights and advanced AI and automation at their fingertips, Dynatrace users can navigate their digital transformation with greater confidence about the stability and security of their environment.”

AWS App Migration Beefs Up Dynatrace Platform

Dynatrace said its integration with AWS MGN allows organizations to leverage the Dynatrace platform for:

Optimizing performance. By continuously monitoring applications and addressing potential issues before they escalate, Dynatrace helps teams maintain high performance and availability.

Managing costs. By understanding which parts of an application are using the most resources, Dynatrace enables teams to adjust and reduce costs.

Understanding user experiences. Detailed insights into user interactions help teams improve the user experience, leading to higher satisfaction and retention.

Addressing compliance and security. Dynatrace provides detailed logs and performance metrics, helping teams meet regulatory requirements and detect unusual activity.

“To scale new and existing applications while controlling costs, enterprises are continuing to migrate additional workloads to the cloud,” said Jevin Jensen, research vice president of intelligent CloudOps markets at IDC. “This migration holds the promise of delivering improved business outcomes, but the process itself can be challenging. IT leaders need to consider a comprehensive solution that integrates their observability platform with their public cloud provider. Only then can enterprises gain full insight into their current on-premises workloads and ensure seamless, efficient and secure application performance during and after cloud migration.”