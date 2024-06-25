AWS Summit for Public Sector Partners: Big on Gen AI

In terms of adoption, Cannady said AWS continues to see “rapid growth within public sector and customers and partners moving to the AWS cloud, and they're really doing that to drive their mission and also modernize their technologies.”

Even so, AWS’ public sector group echoes what its other cohorts have told Channel Futures: “We really view ourselves [as] still in the beginning,” Cannady said. “If you look at third-party research, most sources show that only about 15% of workloads — and that's particularly true in government — have moved to the cloud at all. So we're still working with a lot of customers who are migrating workloads over and there’s just a lot of growth ahead.”