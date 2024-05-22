Even if you’re vegan, we’ve got some meat you’ll enjoy consuming in this week’s cloud computing news roundup. That’s because we’ve got some hefty nuggets from the likes of AWS and SAP; IBM Consulting; Google Cloud and Hitachi; Hitachi Vantara; the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority; and the Cloud Industry Forum.

In fact, there doesn’t seem to be one piece of cloud computing news this week that doesn’t at least touch on − if not revolve around − generative AI. The technology is quickly consuming the cloud market.

To that point, we'll tell you what AWS and SAP are doing with gen AI, and why. From there, look for a connection between IBM Consulting’s latest goings-on and AWS. Then, learn what Google Cloud and Hitachi are doing together (hint: The work has some similarities to the AWS and SAP arrangement). Then, get the scoop on Hitachi Vantara’s response to AI demand. Finally, we wrap up with some interesting stats and research from the U.K. around cloud competition and demand.

This week’s cloud computing news roundup kicks off with AWS and SAP. Get started in the slideshow above.