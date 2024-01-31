Sponsored By

Rise With SAP Update to Accelerate More Cloud MigrationsRise With SAP Update to Accelerate More Cloud Migrations

New Rise with SAP Migration and Modernization program includes resources, services and financial incentives to encourage customers to move to the cloud.

Christine Horton

January 31, 2024

2 Min Read
Rise with SAP update
Roland IJdema/Shutterstock

Building on its Rise with SAP offering, SAP is launching a migration and modernization program to help organizations move even the trickiest ERP systems to the cloud.

The Rise with SAP Migration and Modernization program addresses two of the biggest concerns of businesses migrating to the cloud: scope and cost. It includes resources, services and financial incentives to encourage customers to move to the cloud.

SAP said that businesses can now take their most complex ERP systems to the cloud by helping to eliminate custom code, data silos and process complexity.

“Every company needs a cloud-first business strategy,” said Eric van Rossum, chief marketing officer for cloud ERP, SAP. “It’s more important than ever for customers to start their migration and modernization journey, so they can harness the potential of the latest cloud innovations, including AI and sustainability solutions.”

SAP's Eric von Rossum

SAP's Eric von Rossum

SAP said it doesn’t matter if organizations run on SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) or SAP S/4HANA. The program offers a path “from preparation through go-live.” The program also introduces new services and incentives to help customers in their move to Rise with SAP.

Offsetting Migration, Transformation Costs With Incentives

To help offset the cost of migration, SAP is making a limited time offer that may reduce the cost of migration up to 50% and shorten the time to value. Through to the end of 2024, when moving to the Rise with SAP or GROW with SAP solution, SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC customers will have access to credits. These can be applied to offset the cost of maintenance, cloud services or cloud subscription. This will include SAP S/4HANA Cloud and line-of-business solutions such as supply chain, human resources, spend management, CRM, business transformation tools and the business technology platform for extensibility.

Rise with SAP Methodology Provides Consistency and Quality

To drive predictable timelines for projects, all implementations – including by partners – will follow the Rise with SAP Methodology. It will provide project progress transparency, with key milestone checks. It is supported by SAP services and specialists who confirm the methodology is applied from discovery through go-live. SAP is training and validating partners to use the Rise with SAP Methodology and will collaborate with partners “to provide consistency and quality.”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper Service

For customers who need more time to complete their full migration, SAP is introducing the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper service. The company designed it for customers using Rise with SAP that enter customer-specific maintenance for older releases of SAP S/4HANA. Here, customers can get their systems ready to upgrade to the latest version of SAP S/4HANA. It includes upgrade services and infrastructure optimization while providing business continuity for the customers’ current system with updates and patches for two more years.

Read more about:

MSPsPartner Programs

About the Author(s)

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

See more from Christine Horton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo