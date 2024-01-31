Building on its Rise with SAP offering, SAP is launching a migration and modernization program to help organizations move even the trickiest ERP systems to the cloud.

The Rise with SAP Migration and Modernization program addresses two of the biggest concerns of businesses migrating to the cloud: scope and cost. It includes resources, services and financial incentives to encourage customers to move to the cloud.

SAP said that businesses can now take their most complex ERP systems to the cloud by helping to eliminate custom code, data silos and process complexity.

“Every company needs a cloud-first business strategy,” said Eric van Rossum, chief marketing officer for cloud ERP, SAP. “It’s more important than ever for customers to start their migration and modernization journey, so they can harness the potential of the latest cloud innovations, including AI and sustainability solutions.”

SAP's Eric von Rossum

SAP said it doesn’t matter if organizations run on SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) or SAP S/4HANA. The program offers a path “from preparation through go-live.” The program also introduces new services and incentives to help customers in their move to Rise with SAP.

Offsetting Migration, Transformation Costs With Incentives

To help offset the cost of migration, SAP is making a limited time offer that may reduce the cost of migration up to 50% and shorten the time to value. Through to the end of 2024, when moving to the Rise with SAP or GROW with SAP solution, SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC customers will have access to credits. These can be applied to offset the cost of maintenance, cloud services or cloud subscription. This will include SAP S/4HANA Cloud and line-of-business solutions such as supply chain, human resources, spend management, CRM, business transformation tools and the business technology platform for extensibility.

Rise with SAP Methodology Provides Consistency and Quality

To drive predictable timelines for projects, all implementations – including by partners – will follow the Rise with SAP Methodology. It will provide project progress transparency, with key milestone checks. It is supported by SAP services and specialists who confirm the methodology is applied from discovery through go-live. SAP is training and validating partners to use the Rise with SAP Methodology and will collaborate with partners “to provide consistency and quality.”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper Service

For customers who need more time to complete their full migration, SAP is introducing the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper service. The company designed it for customers using Rise with SAP that enter customer-specific maintenance for older releases of SAP S/4HANA. Here, customers can get their systems ready to upgrade to the latest version of SAP S/4HANA. It includes upgrade services and infrastructure optimization while providing business continuity for the customers’ current system with updates and patches for two more years.