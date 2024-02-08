Sponsored By

IBM Extends AWS Marketplace Partner Program to Europe

A deal to allow U.S. IBM partners to resell solutions on AWS Marketplace has been extended to the U.K., Germany, France and Denmark.

Christine Horton

February 8, 2024

European channel partners can now resell IBM software on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

IBM launched a program in 2023 to enable U.S. partners to sell its software on the marketplace. Now it is extending the program to the U.K., Germany, France and Denmark.

The IT giant said its approach extends through the purchase cycle and allows customers to leverage AWS consumption commitments.

Customers working with IBM partners are able to drive better efficiency through the AWS Marketplace procurement process, the company added. Meanwhile, IBM partners are benefitting from access to a new client base, accelerating deal cycles, and removing friction from the sales process.

“With a growing SaaS portfolio of IBM software on the AWS Marketplace, we’re giving clients more choice than ever,” IBM wrote in a blog.

IBM said it was “creating a terrific opportunity for members of the IBM Ecosystem to work alongside one another, unlocking collaboration between a hyperscaler, resellers and IBM – all for the benefit of clients. And it creates additional opportunities for partners to support clients along their hybrid cloud and AI journeys, leading to new routes for growth for partners operating in the U.S. and EMEA.”

IBM Partners React

IBM said it wants to support partners and clients “where they are, however, they want to transact.”

“We will continue to find ways to foster collaboration and make it easier to do business with us,” the company said.

SoftwareOne's Tony Albanese

SoftwareOne's Tony Albanese

SoftwareOne is a platinum IBM partner. Its director of alliances, Tony Albanese, said buying IBM solutions through the AWS marketplace “allows our customers a choice in acquiring software while still benefiting from the value SoftwareOne provides as an IBM partner.”

Kim Hiort Nielsen, VP data & analytics Pedab Group, Denmark, said more clients are deploying their solutions on the AWS marketplace.

“Now we are able to address the client challenges with flexible commercial business models with state-of-the-art technology within AI and hybrid cloud from IBM,” he said.

Pedap Group's Kim Hiort Nielsen

Pedap Group's Kim Hiort Nielsen

Based on partner and client demand, IBM said it expects the program to continue expanding to “other countries in EMEA and beyond in the future.”

