Broadcom has inked new VMware-related OEM agreements with Dell, HPE and Lenovo.

The deals call for the companies to build solutions on top of VMware Cloud Foundation.

That Dell is back on board comes of interest. Earlier this year, the company nixed its distribution contract with VMware. Now, though, Dell has reversed course.

“The new agreement builds on Dell and VMware's 20-plus year relationship and enables the companies to continue delivering co-engineered solutions that help organizations embrace modern applications at cloud scale and optimize their data centers,” Dell said.

Ricky Cooper, vice president of OEM sales at Broadcom, wrote in a June 10 blog that more such partnerships (dubbed “value-add OEM” arrangements) are on the way.

“Broadcom recognizes that [these] partners play a critical role in developing and delivering co-engineered offerings, integrating VMware software with their differentiated capabilities, and delivering a seamless, unified solution and experience to our shared customers,” Cooper wrote.

Dell, HPE and Lenovo, he added, “will drive a consistent VCF experience for our mutual customers through unique co-engineered offerings that are partner-branded, sold and supported.”

Cooper noted that since Broadcom simplified the VMware portfolio last December, all VMware “core technologies” are now integrated into VCF.

“As a result, we can deliver innovation faster through the integration of VCF with our [OEM] partners' unique hardware systems, software and services, providing truly differentiated, turnkey private cloud solutions,” Cooper said.