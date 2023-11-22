Sponsored By

Channel Futures is sifting through the onslaught of news to bring partners the announcements most immediately relevant to your businesses.

November 29, 2023

AWS re:Invent 2023 partner news

AWS RE:INVENT — The avalanche of news coming out of AWS re:Invent 2023 is, in a word, overwhelming. 

To that end, then, Channel Futures is sifting through the onslaught to bring partners the announcements most immediately relevant to your businesses. This slideshow, coming on the heels of AWS channel chief Ruba Borno’s keynote speech on Nov. 29, showcases some of the more impactful developments. 

One of the key thematic threads running through AWS re:Invent 2023 has to do with simplifying processes through automation. Not only can this deliver more all-in-one insight but it can make many mundane tasks obsolete for people — freeing them to focus on work that really matters. Automation also speeds up end-user deployments.

With all of that in mind, AWS re:Invent 2023 features some big developments from the automation end. For example, if you sell via AWS Marketplace Private Offers and use Salesforce, you’ll want to take note. If you implement software for customers and find that timelines can take too long, you’ll also want to find out what’s new.

But there’s much more to explore, including understanding how to turn AWS Marketplace into your own mini marketplace. There’s also news around cyber insurance for your customers and, along those lines, ways to help businesses make their cloud workloads more resilient.

As AWS re:Invent 2023 wraps up its second full day, get the scoop in our slideshow above on what the world’s largest cloud computing provider is doing for channel partners, from system integrators and managed service providers to consultants and value-added resellers.

