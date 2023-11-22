AWS RE:INVENT — Cloud, AI, security. These topics represent the main themes running throughout this week’s annual customer and partner event put on by the world’s largest public cloud computing provider.

Indeed, the popularity of these technologies, combined with the popularity of AWS re:Invent itself, culminated in an eager crowd of hundreds (if not the low thousands) of people waiting to get through the doors on Tuesday morning. That’s when the AWS re:Invent expo hall opened.

Channel Futures was there to witness the throngs. And we are delighted to bring you a slew of photos from the AWS re:Invent expo hall.

If you’re looking to see what some big names are up to at AWS re:Invent this year, we’ve got you covered. From Veeam and IBM to Trend Micro and VMware (yes, VMware) and so many more, consider this your invitation to roam the AWS re:Invent expo hall without accidentally running into anyone or missing a meeting because you got caught up in great conversation.