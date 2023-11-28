AWS RE:INVENT — The world's biggest hyperscaler on Monday night honored AWS partners during a special gala at AWS Re:Invent in Las Vegas.

Ruba Borno, VP worldwide channels and alliances at AWS, introduced the awards on stage at the gala. She said the AWS Partner Awards recognize partners that have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation in 2023.

Categories included GSI, SI, MSP and Distributor of the Year, as well as several Rising Star categories.

Winners included Pax8, Ingram Micro, Palo Alto, Cisco and CrowdStrike.

For the second year, the awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories. All AWS partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

AWS honors CrowdStrike at its Partner Awards, AWS re:Invent 2023 in Las Vegas, Nov. 27.

There were also several data-driven award categories, which measured AWS partners’ performance within the past year. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on criteria with a third-party audit conducted by channel analyst Canalys. (Canalys is owned by Informa, Channel Futures' parent company.)

Among the winners:

GSI Partner of the Year

Both the GSI and SI categories recognize AWS partners that provided significant contributions related to revenue, launched opportunities, net-new certified individuals, and specializations earned.

Global winner: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

SI Partner of the Year

Global winner: Slalom.

Rising Star Partners of the Year

These are AWS partners that have seen significant YoY growth in their business.

NAMER winner: Autoverse

LATAM winner: Ci&T Software

EMEA winner: Cloud Bridge Technologies

APJ winner: Appsquadz Software

GCR winner: Archi Solutions

Rising Star Distributor Partners of the Year

The Rising Star award recognizes emerging distributors that have seen significant growth in their efforts to help activate the businesses of AWS partners.

NAMER winner: Pax8

EMEA winner: Computer Gross

APJ winner: SiS Distribution (Thailand)

Distributor Partner of the Year

AWS honored distributors that have provided significant contributions related to revenue and number of AWS partners reached.

Global winner: Ingram Micro

MSP Partner of the Year

This award was for top AWS Managed Service Providers (MSP) that provide end-to-end AWS solutions to customers. This includes consultation, initial solution design, building applications and ongoing optimization and support.

Global winner: Bespin Global

Training Partner of the Year

AWS Recognized top AWS Training Partners that provided significant contributions related to number of students trained, number of classes delivered, and YoY student growth.

Global winner: Trainocate

I SV Partner of the Year

This category is for top ISV partners that are using AWS to lower costs, increase agility, and innovate faster.

Global winner: Cisco Systems

AWS Marketplace Channel Partner of the Year

Here, AWS recognized top SI partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions.

Global winner: Presidio

AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year

Similarly, AWS awarded its top AWS Marketplace Partners that have significant AWS Marketplace transactions.

Global winner – Palo Alto Networks

Security Partners of the Year (GSI/ISV/SI)

In its security category, the public cloud giant rewarded its top AWS Partners with the Security Competency. These have proven customer success securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day-to-day management.

Global GSI winner: Deloitte

Global ISV winner: Palo Alto Networks

Global SI winner: Mission Cloud

Public Sector Partners of the Year

Recognizes AWS public sector partners with cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world.

Global winner: CrowdStrike