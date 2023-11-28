AWS Honors Partners of the Year: Cisco, Pax8, Ingram Micro, MoreAWS Honors Partners of the Year: Cisco, Pax8, Ingram Micro, More
Top-performing AWS partners honored at a special gala at AWS re:Invent included Pax8, Ingram Micro, Palo Alto, Cisco and CrowdStrike.
November 28, 2023
AWS RE:INVENT — The world's biggest hyperscaler on Monday night honored AWS partners during a special gala at AWS Re:Invent in Las Vegas.
Ruba Borno, VP worldwide channels and alliances at AWS, introduced the awards on stage at the gala. She said the AWS Partner Awards recognize partners that have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation in 2023.
Categories included GSI, SI, MSP and Distributor of the Year, as well as several Rising Star categories.
Winners included Pax8, Ingram Micro, Palo Alto, Cisco and CrowdStrike.
For the second year, the awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories. All AWS partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.
AWS honors CrowdStrike at its Partner Awards, AWS re:Invent 2023 in Las Vegas, Nov. 27.
There were also several data-driven award categories, which measured AWS partners’ performance within the past year. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on criteria with a third-party audit conducted by channel analyst Canalys. (Canalys is owned by Informa, Channel Futures' parent company.)
Among the winners:
GSI Partner of the Year
Both the GSI and SI categories recognize AWS partners that provided significant contributions related to revenue, launched opportunities, net-new certified individuals, and specializations earned.
Global winner: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
SI Partner of the Year
Global winner: Slalom.
Rising Star Partners of the Year
These are AWS partners that have seen significant YoY growth in their business.
NAMER winner: Autoverse
LATAM winner: Ci&T Software
EMEA winner: Cloud Bridge Technologies
APJ winner: Appsquadz Software
GCR winner: Archi Solutions
Rising Star Distributor Partners of the Year
The Rising Star award recognizes emerging distributors that have seen significant growth in their efforts to help activate the businesses of AWS partners.
NAMER winner: Pax8
EMEA winner: Computer Gross
APJ winner: SiS Distribution (Thailand)
Distributor Partner of the Year
AWS honored distributors that have provided significant contributions related to revenue and number of AWS partners reached.
Global winner: Ingram Micro
MSP Partner of the Year
This award was for top AWS Managed Service Providers (MSP) that provide end-to-end AWS solutions to customers. This includes consultation, initial solution design, building applications and ongoing optimization and support.
Global winner: Bespin Global
Training Partner of the Year
AWS Recognized top AWS Training Partners that provided significant contributions related to number of students trained, number of classes delivered, and YoY student growth.
Global winner: Trainocate
ISV Partner of the Year
This category is for top ISV partners that are using AWS to lower costs, increase agility, and innovate faster.
Global winner: Cisco Systems
AWS Marketplace Channel Partner of the Year
Here, AWS recognized top SI partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions.
Global winner: Presidio
AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year
Similarly, AWS awarded its top AWS Marketplace Partners that have significant AWS Marketplace transactions.
Global winner – Palo Alto Networks
Security Partners of the Year (GSI/ISV/SI)
In its security category, the public cloud giant rewarded its top AWS Partners with the Security Competency. These have proven customer success securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day-to-day management.
Global GSI winner: Deloitte
Global ISV winner: Palo Alto Networks
Global SI winner: Mission Cloud
Public Sector Partners of the Year
Recognizes AWS public sector partners with cloud-based solutions and experience supporting government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world.
Global winner: CrowdStrike
