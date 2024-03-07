Sponsored By

AI Partner News Galore: Salesforce, AWS, Veeam, Microsoft, More

AI news is all the rage this week. But so is industry reaction to Broadcom-VMware. Look for announcements from iXystems, Citrix and Apporto on that front. Plus, Broadcom’s partner awards are out.

Kelly Teal

March 7, 2024

9 Slides
AI news from Broadcom, Microsoft and more

If you enjoy AI news, this cloud computing roundup will hit your sweet spot.

Several channel-friendly companies are out this week with a slew of AI news. First, check out what Salesforce has to say about Einstein. Then, see what Amazon Web Services is up to with AI. Channel head Ruba Borno says the development reflects AI’s “transformative value.”

From there, get the latest on Veeam Software's move with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Box, too, just inked a deal with Microsoft in AI news that made its stock jump.

In other AI news, global IT consultancy Cognizant just announced a big opening in San Francisco. Find out what it is and how you can join.

After that, we switch gears to ongoing industry reactions to Broadcom and its acquisition of VMware. iXsystems has results from a 741-person survey around hypervisor migration. And Citrix and Apporto join the parade of vendors unveiling incentives to attract customers wanting to move off VMware platforms.

Finally, Broadcom announced its 2023 Partner Awards. We showcase some of the biggest names and recognition on the Broadcom and VMware sides.

Let’s kick off this week’s cloud computing roundup in the slideshow above with an in-depth look at AI news impacting channel partners.

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

