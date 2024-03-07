If you enjoy AI news, this cloud computing roundup will hit your sweet spot.

Several channel-friendly companies are out this week with a slew of AI news. First, check out what Salesforce has to say about Einstein. Then, see what Amazon Web Services is up to with AI. Channel head Ruba Borno says the development reflects AI’s “transformative value.”

From there, get the latest on Veeam Software's move with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Box, too, just inked a deal with Microsoft in AI news that made its stock jump.

In other AI news, global IT consultancy Cognizant just announced a big opening in San Francisco. Find out what it is and how you can join.

After that, we switch gears to ongoing industry reactions to Broadcom and its acquisition of VMware. iXsystems has results from a 741-person survey around hypervisor migration. And Citrix and Apporto join the parade of vendors unveiling incentives to attract customers wanting to move off VMware platforms.

Finally, Broadcom announced its 2023 Partner Awards. We showcase some of the biggest names and recognition on the Broadcom and VMware sides.

Let’s kick off this week’s cloud computing roundup in the slideshow above with an in-depth look at AI news impacting channel partners.