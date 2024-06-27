NinjaOne Partners Get New Global Channel Program

NinjaOne partners have access to the company’s first formal global partner program, NinjaOne Now.

NinjaOne Now rewards channel partners not only on new business, but also on cross-sell, upsell and renewal opportunities, the company said. It offers training and support, in addition to marketing and sales resources that cultivate business specifically for the company’s channel partners.

NinjaOne builds IT management platforms for MSPs and IT departments.

Driving Growth for NinjaOne Partners

Joe Lohmeier, NinjaOne’s vice president of global channel sales, said his company designed the program to drive growth for partners and success for customers. With NinjaOne, partners can solve complex IT challenges for customers and foster new business through resources, incentives and training.

“Organizations are managing more endpoints than ever, fueled by a wave of remote and hybrid work,” he said. “Analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group found that 70% of employees use four or more endpoint devices each day, which poses a significant risk for customers. Customer success is at the core of our mission at NinjaOne, and is a key part of our channel strategy. We launched NinjaOne Now to help partners support our joint customers by enabling them to manage and secure endpoints at scale. With NinjaOne in their toolbelt, partners are helping customers reduce risk, increase productivity and lower costs.”

NinjaOne partners have the automated endpoint management solutions customers need to save time and resources, freeing them up to focus on their most strategic work, the company said.

In addition, NinjaOne, whose CEO, Sal Sferlazza, will be on stage for a one-on-one interview at the MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, in Atlanta, has a strong suite of integrations with technologies like endpoint and extended detection and response (EDR/XDR), professional services automation (PSA), and more. These integrations foster more business for channel partners, allowing them to solve more complex challenges for customers, the company said.

NinjaOne Partners Helped Shape New Program

“We don’t do anything at NinjaOne without input from our customers and partners,” Lohmeier said. “Channel partners are the trusted advisors for modern businesses navigating complex IT and security challenges. Their input was not only critical to shaping this program, but at the heart of NinjaOne’s ongoing success.”

NinjaOne Now aims to be inclusive and beneficial for its partners, he said.

“We provide partners with a robust suite of IT and security integrations to help them foster more business, in addition to in-depth training and resources to ensure they have the support needed to grow,” Lohmeier said.

In February, NinjaOne announced its $231.5 million Series C funding round that it’s using to "quadruple down" on customer success, further innovation and support for its partner business.

“We built the NinjaOne Now program to invest in our long-term relationships with our partners — so that they can, by extension, best serve their customers as their trusted advisors,” Lohmeier said. “The fact is, this is the decade of the endpoint. It’s the tool through which modern businesses operate, communicate and grow. NinjaOne provides our partners with the endpoint management, visibility and security they need to automate and accelerate business goals and outcomes.”