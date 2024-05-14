Bitdefender, NinjaOne Launch Security Suite for Endpoints

Bitdefender and NinjaOne are integrating their software into a single security suite to give IT more direct access to options for securing endpoints.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 14, 2024

1 Min Read
Integrated endpoint security suite from Bitdefender and NinjaOne
SWKStock/Shutterstock

Cybersecurity provider Bitdefender and IT endpoint management developer NinjaOne are integrating their software, putting IT and security solutions in one place.

The combined software will offer a complete security suite to partners and their customers, the companies said.

“Organizations run on endpoints, but endpoints are also a major target for cybersecurity threats. NinjaOne’s integration with Bitdefender makes it easier for organizations to manage and secure their endpoints,” said Rahul Hirani, senior vice president of product management at NinjaOne. “Now, our joint customers have a solution that incorporates endpoint management, advanced endpoint security, and a deep pool of cybersecurity talent to free up resources and strengthen their security posture.”

NinjaOne's Rahul Hirani

NinjaOne's Rahul Hirani

Security Suite Elements

The suite of software will include real-time threat alerting, one-click threat remediation and automated deployment.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with NinjaOne that unites endpoint management and security,” said Richard Tallman, senior director, worldwide MSP and cloud, at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “Businesses are continuously challenged to protect environments (including supply chains) as attacks become more adept at evading detection. The integration of Bitdefender GravityZone and NinjaOne helps our joint customers achieve a layered defense strategy that incorporates powerful endpoint protection, real-time threat detection and remediation.”

Read more about:

Products and ServicesMSPs

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal