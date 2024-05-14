Cybersecurity provider Bitdefender and IT endpoint management developer NinjaOne are integrating their software, putting IT and security solutions in one place.

The combined software will offer a complete security suite to partners and their customers, the companies said.

“Organizations run on endpoints, but endpoints are also a major target for cybersecurity threats. NinjaOne’s integration with Bitdefender makes it easier for organizations to manage and secure their endpoints,” said Rahul Hirani, senior vice president of product management at NinjaOne. “Now, our joint customers have a solution that incorporates endpoint management, advanced endpoint security, and a deep pool of cybersecurity talent to free up resources and strengthen their security posture.”

NinjaOne's Rahul Hirani

Security Suite Elements

The suite of software will include real-time threat alerting, one-click threat remediation and automated deployment.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with NinjaOne that unites endpoint management and security,” said Richard Tallman, senior director, worldwide MSP and cloud, at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “Businesses are continuously challenged to protect environments (including supply chains) as attacks become more adept at evading detection. The integration of Bitdefender GravityZone and NinjaOne helps our joint customers achieve a layered defense strategy that incorporates powerful endpoint protection, real-time threat detection and remediation.”