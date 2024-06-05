CloudBolt Report: 99% of VMware Users ‘Concerned’ About Broadcom’s Actions

Six months after Broadcom closed one of the biggest tech deals in recent years, VMware users talk concerns with CloudBolt Software and Wakefield Research.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

June 6, 2024

How are VMware users feeling six months after Broadcom closed one of the biggest tech deals in recent years?

The answer, according to new research commissioned by CloudBolt Software, is mixed, although it does lean toward the negative.

That’s little surprise, considering that Broadcom seemed to throw VMware users and channel partners under the bus almost immediately upon securing the last regulatory approval around the transaction.

But instead of relying on hearsay and anecdotes, CloudBolt Software, whose platform supports hybrid cloud management, sought to pin down some figures.

The company commissioned Wakefield Research to reach out to VMware users now that six months have gone by with Broadcom at the helm. Wakefield surveyed 300 IT and VMware-related decision-makers in director roles or higher at medium and large enterprises to understand their sentiments. From May 9-23, Wakefield gathered assessments around VMware users’ concerns, disruptions they’re experiencing, plans of action and more.

The resulting material, "CloudBolt Industry Insights Reality Report: VMware Acquisition Aftermath," delivers insights VMware users, channel partners and competitors likely will find intriguing (but not necessarily shocking). As a quick little hint, CloudBolt and Wakefield even drilled down into which platforms VMware users plan to abandon.

In the slideshow above, we break down the findings around what VMware users say — and provide our own observations based on months of reporting that go all the way back to May 2022, when Broadcom first announced its intent to buy VMware.

