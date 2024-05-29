If you’re a managed service provider or do business with MSPs, you don’t want to miss the MSP Summit in September.

The MSP Summit, brought to you by the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, brings together thought leaders from all parts of the managed services world. This year's summit, held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Sept. 16-19, offers a perfect opportunity for channel partners of all sizes to connect with experts and navigate the ever-expanding world of managed services. Attendees will hear from industry leaders on topics such as leveraging artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and mastering mergers and acquisitions. You can register for the 2024 MSP Summit here.

Canalys research puts the global MSP market at $548 billion, driven by some 335,000 organizations, marking a significant increase from last year and giving the market significant momentum.

Today’s technology landscape also has great momentum, which can make it hard to keep up with. The MSP Summit will feature technology leaders including representatives from some of the hottest vendors in the areas of AI, cybersecurity and cloud.

The MSP Summit will offer a strong mix of business, technology and fun, beginning with an Alliance of Channel Women (ACW) event and MSP Summit Tailgate Party, Sept. 16, through the invite-only MSP 501 Gala on the evening of Sept. 18.

The ACW event – a combination reunion, pep rally, networking and education session – is a lead-in to the Elevating Women in Channels workshop on Sept. 17. The workshop aims to help women in technology channels advance their careers to higher leadership positions.

The MSP Summit 2024 agenda is filled with channel leaders and experts who will share their insights, provide actionable takeaways, and answer your pressing questions.

Sessions include a look at the "New Era in Managed Services," "Hot Data" sessions with Canalys analysts Jay McBain and Robin Ody, the MSP 501 and Next Gen power panel, and thought leadership keynotes.

Technology sessions on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 will cover topics such as AI, cybersecurity and cloud management. Business topics include business model changes, mergers and acquisitions, and cyber insurance.

Thought leadership sessions at the MSP Summit 2024 will include CEOs Fred Voccola of Kaseya, Sal Sferlazza of NinjaOne and Joe Levy of Sophos. Sam Ruggeri, VP of strategic partnerships and business development at Lincoln IT, will speak on Leading the Way in a New Era of Managed Services.

MSP Toolkit CEO Len DiCostanzo will give a crash course in building an AI practice and Walmart’s Doug Gray will show how the retail giant is using AI today.

Channel executives from Cisco, Lenovo and other vendors also will speak at the conference. Channel Futures will have more in-depth coverage of our speaker lineup in the coming weeks.

The MSP 501 Gala won’t be the only party at the Summit. An Atlanta Block Party on Sept. 18 will include a sample of Atlanta’s food, culture, entertainment, and a chance to network with other attendees.

MSP Summit Special Awards

The MSP 501 honors MSPs with the best financial performance and business outcomes. MSP 501 winners will celebrate their achievement at the exclusive MSP 501 Awards Gala on Sept. 18. The Channel Futures MSP 501 also includes special awards that recognize MSPs for financial performance and leadership skills driving growth and innovation. The specific awards are for Lifetime Achievement, Newcomer of the Year, Digital Innovator of the Year and Executive of the Year. Other awards will go to the top AI, security and cloud MSPs of the year, along with special recognition of MSPs owned and run by women, based on their Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Advancing a business focused on delivering managed services means moving to higher and more complex levels. Progress and success require staying ahead of the competition by mastering new technologies, scaling increased customer expectations, navigating changing business models and maneuvering through evolving sales processes. That’s a lot to learn and keep track of. Fortunately, the MSP Summit is here to help.