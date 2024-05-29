MSP Summit 2024 Agenda Takes Shape

September's gathering of managed service providers and other channel partners includes business, technology and fun events.

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

May 29, 2024

4 Min Read

If you’re a managed service provider or do business with MSPs, you don’t want to miss the MSP Summit in September.

The MSP Summit, brought to you by the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, brings together thought leaders from all parts of the managed services world. This year's summit, held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Sept. 16-19, offers a perfect opportunity for channel partners of all sizes to connect with experts and navigate the ever-expanding world of managed services. Attendees will hear from industry leaders on topics such as leveraging artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and mastering mergers and acquisitions. You can register for the 2024 MSP Summit here.

Canalys research puts the global MSP market at $548 billion, driven by some 335,000 organizations, marking a significant increase from last year and giving the market significant momentum.

Today’s technology landscape also has great momentum, which can make it hard to keep up with. The MSP Summit will feature technology leaders including representatives from some of the hottest vendors in the areas of AI, cybersecurity and cloud.

The MSP Summit will offer a strong mix of business, technology and fun, beginning with an Alliance of Channel Women (ACW) event and MSP Summit Tailgate Party, Sept. 16, through the invite-only MSP 501 Gala on the evening of Sept. 18.

Related:Register Now for The MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, Atlanta

The ACW event – a combination reunion, pep rally, networking and education session – is a lead-in to the Elevating Women in Channels workshop on Sept. 17. The workshop aims to help women in technology channels advance their careers to higher leadership positions.

The MSP Summit 2024 agenda is filled with channel leaders and experts who will share their insights, provide actionable takeaways, and answer your pressing questions.

Sessions include a look at the "New Era in Managed Services," "Hot Data" sessions with Canalys analysts Jay McBain and Robin Ody, the MSP 501 and Next Gen power panel, and thought leadership keynotes.

Technology sessions on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 will cover topics such as AI, cybersecurity and cloud management. Business topics include business model changes, mergers and acquisitions, and cyber insurance.

Thought leadership sessions at the MSP Summit 2024 will include CEOs Fred Voccola of Kaseya, Sal Sferlazza of NinjaOne and Joe Levy of Sophos. Sam Ruggeri, VP of strategic partnerships and business development at Lincoln IT, will speak on Leading the Way in a New Era of Managed Services.

MSP Toolkit CEO Len DiCostanzo will give a crash course in building an AI practice and Walmart’s Doug Gray will show how the retail giant is using AI today.

Channel executives from Cisco, Lenovo and other vendors also will speak at the conference. Channel Futures will have more in-depth coverage of our speaker lineup in the coming weeks.

The MSP 501 Gala won’t be the only party at the Summit. An Atlanta Block Party on Sept. 18 will include a sample of Atlanta’s food, culture, entertainment, and a chance to network with other attendees.

MSP Summit Special Awards

The MSP 501 honors MSPs with the best financial performance and business outcomes. MSP 501 winners will celebrate their achievement at the exclusive MSP 501 Awards Gala on Sept. 18.  The Channel Futures MSP 501 also includes special awards that recognize MSPs for financial performance and leadership skills driving growth and innovation. The specific awards are for Lifetime Achievement, Newcomer of the Year, Digital Innovator of the Year and Executive of the Year. Other awards will go to the top AI, security and cloud MSPs of the year, along with special recognition of MSPs owned and run by women, based on their Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Advancing a business focused on delivering managed services means moving to higher and more complex levels. Progress and success require staying ahead of the competition by mastering new technologies, scaling increased customer expectations, navigating changing business models and maneuvering through evolving sales processes. That’s a lot to learn and keep track of. Fortunately, the MSP Summit is here to help.  

Read more about:

CanalysMSPsMSP 501Fall MSP Summit

About the Author(s)

Dave Raffo

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

Dave Raffo has written about IT for more than two decades, focusing mainly on data storage, data center infrastructure and public cloud. He was a news editor and editorial director at TechTarget’s storage group for 13 years, news editor for storage-centric Byte and Switch, and a research analyst for Evaluator Group. In addition to covering news and writing in-depth features and columns, Dave has moderated panels at tech conferences. While at TechTarget, Raffo Dave won several American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awards for writing and editing, including for column writing.

Raffo covers the managed services industry for Channel Futures. His reporting beat includes the MSPs, key vendors and tech suppliers with managed services programs, platform providers, distributors and all key players in this sector of the market. Dave also works closely on the Channel Futures MSP 501 and our live events.

Raffo has also worked for United Press International, EdTech magazine, Windows Magazine and Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in reporting, editing and research analyst roles.

See more from Dave Raffo
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal