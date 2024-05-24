Channel Futures’ search for the best of the best in the managed services industry is underway as our editors scour the MSP landscape for the highest achieving MSP organizations and the leaders who are taking their companies to new heights.

The annual Channel Futures MSP 501 Special Awards recognize managed services organizations for their financial performance, senior leaders for their achievements in company growth and innovation, while also including such honors as Channel Futures MSP 501 Lifetime Achievement.

The awards attract hundreds of worthy applicants each year which a panel of expert judges review to determine lists of finalists and the overall winners. For channel leaders looking to recognize their teams for hard work or elevate their company brand, the Channel Futures MSP 501 Special Awards is an opportunity not to miss. It has special meaning to nominees and winners because these awards are designed by partners for partners, with channel leaders serving as judges. Over nearly two decades of recognizing channel greatness, these awards are on par with some of the highest honors given in technology today as they represent true company performance, not just the results of a specific vendor or technology.

Over the years, many great MSP organizations and executives have been honored. You can view last year’s winners here.

If you operate an MSP 501 organization or applied for the 2024 MSP 501 list, you can apply for the special awards here. And you can reach out to [email protected] with any questions about the special awards or if you need help finding your custom link.

There is still time to apply for the following awards below. We will honor all nominees and winners at the MSP 501 Awards gala, Sept. 18, at the MSP Summit in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center.

For 2024, the Channel Futures MSP 501 Special Awards are as follows:

The Vanguard Award: Leading the Way

This award goes to a company at the forefront of technology and service innovation − cloud, security, AI, 5G, etc. − in the managed services and technology channel. To qualify, please outline what your company has done in terms of innovative and original thinking in meeting clients’ needs.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This Channel Futures MSP 501 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual for exceptional contributions to the technology channel and outstanding service to the industry. The award goes to an executive who has demonstrated commitment, perseverance, creativity and ingenuity over an entire career. To qualify, please nominate a candidate who has been in the industry for at least 10 years. Describe what they have done to distinguish themselves in the managed services and technology channel. This individual will have made significant contributions to companies and individuals in the channel and impacted channel strategy, customer satisfaction and business outcomes, partner program development and vendor direction, etc.

Newcomer of the Year Award

The award is bestowed upon an MSP 501 organization appearing on the list for the first time. This company represents the next generation of managed service providers poised to exert their influence. It has had a unique trajectory and journey to the MSP 501, led by an entrepreneur focused on tech innovation, service and customer success.

Digital Innovator of the Year Award

This award goes to a company that demonstrates excellence in intellectual property development in cloud, security, industry-focused solution or other emerging areas. To qualify, please submit an application that describes your company’s homegrown product or service, complete with details as to what makes it innovative from a functionality, pricing and/or competitive point of view.

Executive of the Year

This award is for an executive who has demonstrated commitment, perseverance, creativity and ingenuity over the past year. It goes to an individual who has distinguished themselves in the managed services and technology channel. For Executive of the Year, Channel Futures will honor one or more executives that represent a cross section of small, midsize and large MSP organizations.

MSP of the Year

This award is given to five exceptional companies that stand above the rest. These companies are the best of the best when it comes to delivering managed services. They demonstrate excellence in business efficiency and agility in the face of an evolving market and business model innovation. These organizations have separated themselves from all others through innovative growth strategies, a keen focus on customers, the value of partnering and motivating their employees. The MSP of the Year companies have taken active measures to develop their executives and employees as thought leaders and work to promote their thought leadership. These businesses actively contribute to the growth and quality of life within the organization; their practices contribute to a sense of community and cooperation. These organizations have deeply and truly distinguished themselves in the market and have evolved to meet and exceed customer, employee and market needs.

In addition to those awards, Channel Futures will also honor the top Security MSP of the Year, Cloud MSP of the Year and the year’s top performer in AI. We will continue to honor the Women Leaders of the Year with a special recognition that goes to woman-owned and woman-run organizations based on their company ranking in the Channel Futures MSP 501.

Past Channel Futures Award Winners have included: Newcomer, SourcePass; Digital Innovator of the Year, Logically; Vanguard, Triton Networks; Executive of the Year, Pamela Diaz; MSPs of the Year: Apex Technology Management, Align, Biz Technology Solutions and Stronghold Data; Lifetime Achievement, Chance Weaver, I.T. Response; Disruptor of the Year, Dataprise.

We honored Akati and Thrive as the Security MSPs of the Year and IFX as the Cloud MSP of the Year in 2023.