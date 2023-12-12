Sponsored By

10 Channel-Impacting AI Predictions for 202410 Channel-Impacting AI Predictions for 2024

Channel Futures' AI predictions for 2024 include a forecast for business adoption and how the channel will play a role.

Craig Galbraith

December 26, 2023

10 Slides
AI predictions for 2024

Enterprises will soon go from having zero to few generative AI applications to hundreds of customized applications that will help their businesses. And as the business case for generative AI grows, companies will need help from the channel to both understand this new technology and to implement data compliance tools since gen AI is so data-intensive.

Those are just a couple of the AI predictions that we have compiled from leaders throughout the channel and the tech industry as a whole. If 2023 was the year everyone was talking about AI, then 2024 will be the year that companies doing business in the channel will actively incorporate artificial intelligence into their infrastructure.

Furthermore, it won't be long before we all have AI-capable PCs on our desktops. Canalys (Channel Futures' sister company) earlier this year predicted that 60% of PCs shipped by 2027 will be AI-capable.

But before we get too many years into the future, see what industry experts have to say about AI predictions for '24 in the slideshow above.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgentsChannel Research

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
The strength of the channel is undeniable as we saw at our record-breaking Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. As the landscape of the channel continues to evolve with M&A, emerging partner models and the race for recurring revenue, IT and communications vendors are doubling down on their partner programs as they seek new avenues for growth. As a result, channel leaders have to be more agile than ever to stay ahead of the curve. At Channel Futures Leadership Summit, current and future leaders will come together in sunny Miami to connect, learn from one another, collaborate and hone their leadership skills. Get notified when registration opens for 2024.
Get Notified