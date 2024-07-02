A common theme among many of our popular stories was the MSP 501, the world's largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking of managed service providers, unleashed in mid-June. One of the common themes we discoveredaround the 501 was how cloud cost management played a major part in the vast majority of many companies' 2023 bottom lines.

“Cloud cost management is becoming more of a topic that people are talking about, because they might have purchased that during the pandemic during haste,” said Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks Computer Consultancy. “Maybe now if they didn't configure it correctly, it's costing them a lot more than they anticipated. And they're now looking for cloud cost management, to see if they continue using that solution, or they may be thinking about bringing it back on prem.”

