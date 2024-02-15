Barracuda Networks has entered a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro to grow its reach within the United States.

Under the pact, Ingram Micro now offers Barracuda’s portfolio of email, application and cloud, network and data protection solutions to its U.S. channel partners.

“We've had many of our current Barracuda partners and prospective partners that we meet at different industry events and shows ask if Ingram Micro is one of our distributors," said Brian Murray, Barracuda’s director of distribution. “So we've listened, we've taken action to create that strong alignment, and we're going to be able to bring a lot of benefits to our partner channel.”

Barracuda's Brian Murray

For channel partners offering cloud and hybrid cloud solutions and services, Ingram Micro’s access to hyperscalers’ marketplaces will better enable them to grow their businesses faster and provide their customers with solutions built for today’s modern IT environments, according to Barracuda. Ingram Micro’s focus on state, local and education (SLED) also aligns with Barracuda’s focus, partner enablement efforts, and investments in the public sector vertical.

Barracuda, Ingram Micro: Much to Offer Partners

“Together, Barracuda and Ingram Micro have a lot to offer the partner community.” Murray said. “This agreement will simplify day-to-day tasks such as order management and status tracking, and also help us to identify new opportunities for our partners through the large practice areas Ingram Micro has serving enterprise, midmarket, SMBs and hyperscalers. We know that for our partners, there hasn't been a better time than now to take action and pursue these opportunities. We are also excited about Ingram Micro's capabilities in SLED, which is an area that is growing for Barracuda. Finally, as more and more partners invest in cybersecurity, Ingram Micro has the resources and all the tools to help our current and prospective partners earn more with Barracuda while protecting their end customers.”

The agreement closely follows the launch of the Barracuda Partner Success Program in December, and expands Barracuda’s relationship with Ingram Micro, which already includes alliances in EMEA and APAC. Ingram Micro is Barracuda’s second distribution partner in the United States. The company currently has a distribution relationship in the United States and Canada with TD Synnex.

“Looking ahead, we see this agreement creating opportunities for increased efficiencies and additional scale for partners, giving them a chance to take more of a solution approach as they look to leverage this opportunity across the broader portfolio,” Murray said.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Barracuda to include the U.S. and play a more significant role in their go-to-market strategy and vertical market growth,” said Eric Kohl, Ingram Micro’s vice president of security and networking. “Adding Barracuda’s cloud-first security solutions to our cybersecurity portfolio provides our channel partners with an even greater selection of offerings designed to meet their customers’ needs and securely solve for their specific business outcomes."