Cloud Earnings All About AI, Key Execs Leave AWS, VMware

Between the latest cloud earnings and some high-profile executive departures at Amazon Web Services and VMware by Broadcom, this week is hopping with cloud news.

Kelly Teal

February 1, 2024

Cloud earnings at AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure

We start with a quick look at the hyperscalers’ cloud earnings from the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2023. Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and AWS all reported revenue growth. The thread tying those increases together? Artificial intelligence, of course, alongside ongoing demand for public cloud computing in general.

From there, we fill you in on who’s jumped ship from AWS Marketplace. There’s also a big hole at VMware by Broadcom as a key channel exec departs in the wake of Broadcom’s dismantling of VMware’s products and partner program.

After that, get the scoop on a new joint offering from Cisco and Hitachi Vantara. And Own Company has some big channel news while OVHCloud shares some significant findings on the future of multicloud deployments.

Click the image above to kick off this week’s cloud computing news roundup with a look at cloud earnings.

