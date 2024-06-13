Cloud communications and channel veteran Geoff Works decided to join CCaaS provider UJET as its newly appointed vice president of global channel sales. Works served for five years as Cisco's head of channel sales to bring its Webex UCaaS and CCaaS offerings into the agent model.

"UJET is a well-known CCaaS player in the industry, which hasn’t quite been able to figure out and truly tap into the potential of leveraging the power and scale of the technology advisor community," he said. "All I see is tremendous upside to really providing focus and an overall strategy on tapping into the tech services distributor (TSD) and technology advisor (TA) community."

Learn more about Works and his transition to UJET.