Leaders at Dell, TD Synnex and T-Mobile are among our Channel People of the Week, a collection of vendor execs, partners, consultants and other channel influencers who have impacted the state of the industry in the past week. We highlight them in the slideshow above, which features the most-read stories on Channel Futures in the past seven days.

Dell's executive leadership unveiled plans to adopt an "easy button" for generative AI that will help customers easily access the technology.

TD Synnex warned about bad actors aggressively attacking their partners and customers in an effort to breach their security and the company's attempts to respond.

Finally, T-Mobile finalized a $4.4 billion transaction that will help it expand its network into rural areas.

It's our Channel People of the Week.