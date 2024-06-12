2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Rankings Release Imminent

Next week is the culmination of what we’ve been working hard here at Channel Futures to deliver, and what managed service providers have been waiting for all year. We will reveal the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 list honoring and ranking the top global MSPs according to confidential financial metrics.

We’ve poured through applications from around the world, inspected their websites and run their metrics through our algorithm to create our list. We will begin to roll out the list Monday, June 17, beginning with the countdown of MSPs 501-401. The reveal culminates with our Thursday, June 20, webinar, where we highlight the top 10 MSPs of 2024.

Here is our schedule for next week, beginning June 17:

Monday – MSPs 501-401

Tuesday – MPSs 400-301

Wednesday – MSPs 300-201

Thursday – MSPs 200-101, plus 2024 MSP 501 webinar with sneak peak at the final 100

Friday – MSPs 100-1

We will also publish stories on the MSP 501 list every day next week, filled with statistics and interviews with MSPs on the list. The stories and the MSP 501 list will provide a detailed look at where the MSP market is today and where we see it going over the next year.

I will co-host the June 20 webinar along with Robert DeMarzo, Channel Futures VP of content, research and consulting. You’ll hear from Devan Adams, senior principal analyst for Omdia channel research, about how we developed our 2024 survey and results. Canalys chief analyst Jay McBain will give an in-depth rundown of the managed services landscape, including his spending forecast.

Related:Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 Special Awards Recognize Industry's Best

Then we will hear from leading MSPs as Omdia principal consultant Debbie Kane interviews 3Cloud VP Mark Nelson, Ensono president Marc Capri, Expedient SVP Allen Skipper and RecoveryPoint CEO Jack Dziak.

Then comes the big reveal to conclude the webinar where we list the entire MSP 501, focusing on the top 10.

Our MSP 501 coverage, however, won’t end with the big reveal. We’ll continue to publish MSP 501 stories throughout the summer leading up to the 2024 MSP Summit in Atlanta, Sept. 16-19. As we get closer to the MSP Summit, we will have more reveals: the Channel Futures MSP 501 Next Generation list of cutting edge MSPs, and finalists for our special awards to be presented at the MSP Summit. This year’s special awards categories include:

The Vanguard Award: Leading the Way

Lifetime Achievement

Newcomer of the Year

Digital Innovator of the Year

Executive of the Year

MSP of the Year

If you are an MSP, one of their customers, an IT vendor or any party interested in this market, you won’t want to miss any of our upcoming coverage. If you want to see the 2023 MSP 501 list, click here.