2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Rankings Release Imminent

Beginning Monday, June 17, Channel Futures will reveal the 2024 MSP 501 list honoring at the leading global managed service providers.

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

June 12, 2024

MSP 501

Next week is the culmination of what we’ve been working hard here at Channel Futures to deliver, and what managed service providers have been waiting for all year. We will reveal the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 list honoring and ranking the top global MSPs according to confidential financial metrics.

We’ve poured through applications from around the world, inspected their websites and run their metrics through our algorithm to create our list. We will begin to roll out the list Monday, June 17, beginning with the countdown of MSPs 501-401. The reveal culminates with our Thursday, June 20, webinar, where we highlight the top 10 MSPs of 2024.

Here is our schedule for next week, beginning June 17:

  • Monday – MSPs 501-401

  • Tuesday – MPSs 400-301

  • Wednesday – MSPs 300-201

  • Thursday – MSPs 200-101, plus 2024 MSP 501 webinar with sneak peak at the final 100

  • Friday – MSPs 100-1

We will also publish stories on the MSP 501 list every day next week, filled with statistics and interviews with MSPs on the list. The stories and the MSP 501 list will provide a detailed look at where the MSP market is today and where we see it going over the next year.

I will co-host the June 20 webinar along with Robert DeMarzo, Channel Futures VP of content, research and consulting. You’ll hear from Devan Adams, senior principal analyst for Omdia channel research, about how we developed our 2024 survey and results. Canalys chief analyst Jay McBain will give an in-depth rundown of the managed services landscape, including his spending forecast.

Then we will hear from leading MSPs as Omdia principal consultant Debbie Kane interviews 3Cloud VP Mark Nelson, Ensono president Marc Capri, Expedient SVP Allen Skipper and RecoveryPoint CEO Jack Dziak.

Then comes the big reveal to conclude the webinar where we list the entire MSP 501, focusing on the top 10.

Our MSP 501 coverage, however, won’t end with the big reveal. We’ll continue to publish MSP 501 stories throughout the summer leading up to the 2024 MSP Summit in Atlanta, Sept. 16-19. As we get closer to the MSP Summit, we will have more reveals: the Channel Futures MSP 501 Next Generation list of cutting edge MSPs, and finalists for our special awards to be presented at the MSP Summit. This year’s special awards categories include:

  • The Vanguard Award: Leading the Way

  • Lifetime Achievement

  • Newcomer of the Year

  • Digital Innovator of the Year

  • Executive of the Year

  • MSP of the Year

If you are an MSP, one of their customers, an IT vendor or any party interested in this market, you won’t want to miss any of our upcoming coverage. If you want to see the 2023 MSP 501 list, click here.

Dave Raffo

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

Dave Raffo has written about IT for more than two decades, focusing mainly on data storage, data center infrastructure and public cloud. He was a news editor and editorial director at TechTarget’s storage group for 13 years, news editor for storage-centric Byte and Switch, and a research analyst for Evaluator Group. In addition to covering news and writing in-depth features and columns, Dave has moderated panels at tech conferences. While at TechTarget, Raffo Dave won several American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awards for writing and editing, including for column writing.

Raffo covers the managed services industry for Channel Futures. His reporting beat includes the MSPs, key vendors and tech suppliers with managed services programs, platform providers, distributors and all key players in this sector of the market. Dave also works closely on the Channel Futures MSP 501 and our live events.

Raffo has also worked for United Press International, EdTech magazine, Windows Magazine and Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in reporting, editing and research analyst roles.

