VeeamOn: Lenovo, Veeam Offer TruScale Backup Service

VEEAMON — Veeam on Wednesday said it is partnering with with Lenovo to combine products that will provide secure storage for workloads.

Lenovo's TruScale Backup with Veeam will combine Lenovo ThinkSystem servers and storage with a number of services provided by the two companies. These include Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam One and Lenovo TruScale services.

Veeam's John Jester

“Businesses already have enough challenges when scaling their infrastructure quickly. TruScale Backup with Veeam brings them simplicity, not only in reducing IT complexity, but also helps ensure their data is protected and under their governance no matter where it is located. With Veeam’s No. 1 data protection and ransomware recovery, our joint customers can spend their time focused on running their business,” said John Jester, chief revenue officer at Veeam.

TruScale Backup will offer a cloud-like experience, help improve backup reliability through self-service virtual machines and relieve customer teams of day-to-day tasks.

The service is available now.

The Lenovo-Veeam partnership is the latest news unveiled at the data protection provider's annual conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company at VeeamOn also unveiled its new Data Cloud Vault service as well as its annual ransomware report.

Object First, the developers of ransomware-proof backup storage appliances for Veeam, also announced that it has increased the storage capacity on single nodes of its Ootbi appliance to manage the content more efficiently.

Tiered backup storage solution provider Exagrid also announced that its products are now compatible with Veeam Software.