VEEAMON — Veeam Software on Tuesday unveiled a new cloud-based storage service for storing backup data as well as a detailed report on the extent of ransomware during its annual VeeamOn event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Both were unveiled in detail to conference attendees during opening remarks. Veeam's Data Cloud Vault is a new storage-as-a-service based on Azure servers that will help customers avoid the headache of securely architecting infrastructure and unpredictable cloud cost models.

IDC's Phil Goodwin

“Absolutely certain data survival with assured data integrity is foundational to recovering from any data loss event, especially cyberattacks,” said Phil Goodwin, research vice president at IDC. “Storing data offsite in an air gapped, immutable, encrypted vault can provide this data survival and integrity certainty. Veeam Data Cloud Vault enhances Veeam’s cyber recovery capabilities using storage-as-a-service (STaaS) delivery. Based on zero-trust principles, Veeam Vault can give customers an easy-to-use cloud vaulting option fully wrapped in Veeam services.”

VeeamOn: Ransomware Research Report Debuts

That protection aims to deal with matters of ransomware, the subject of a new Veeam research report.

Ransomware remains a significant threat for organizations, as it is the largest single cause of IT outages and downtime, according to Veeam's 2024 Ransomware Trends Report. The software company found, according to the report released on Tuesday, that 41% of data is compromised during cyberattacks and that only 57% of that affected data is recoverable. That leaves several enterprises reeling due to a lack of data after an attack. That's why they hope their vault service will offer some partners and enterprises some relief.

Veeam's Anand Esarwan

“Eighty-five percent of organizations that suffered a cyberattack last year are now using cloud storage that offers immutability, according to the Veeam Ransomware Trends Report 2024,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “Storing a backup of your data offsite is an essential part of any backup strategy and it’s critical to rapid, clean recovery from an outage or a cyberattack. The new Veeam Data Cloud Vault meets this demand of enterprises by delivering an added level of data protection, cyber resilience, compliance adherence, faster recovery, and prevention against insider threats. These factors collectively contribute to strengthening the overall security posture of organizations without breaking the bank.”

The Cloud Data Vault is available as of Tuesday on the Azure marketplace.

Object First Storage Capacity

The Cloud Data Vault was not the only product revealed so far at VeeamOn 2024. Object First, the developers of ransomware-proof backup storage appliances for Veeam, announced that it has increased the storage capacity on single nodes of its Ootbi appliance to manage the content more efficiently.

Tiered backup storage solution provider Exagrid also announced that its products are now compatible with Veeam Software.