Asigra, which sells backup software to managed service providers (MSPs), has launched a new data protection platform for storage-as-a-service (SaaS) applications called SaaSAssure.

Asigra SaaSAssure goes beyond data protection for popular SaaS apps Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce. It also protects line of business applications.

SaaSAssure runs in the AWS cloud. MSPs and their customers can choose their backup storage, including Asigra Cloud Storage.

Asigra’s SaaSAssure incudes preconfigured integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, Atlassian JIRA and Confluence, Quickbooks Online, Box, OneDrive and HubSpot. Asigra CEO Eric Simmons said the vendor will add other apps to the platform.

Simmons said SaaSAssure is designed to complement existing on-premises backup apps, including Asigra Tigris. He said most SaaS protection focuses on the big three of 365, Workspace and Salesforce, leaving much business data in the cloud unprotected.

Asigra's Eric Simmons

“SaaS applications follow the AWS shared responsibility model,” Simmons said. “It's the end customer that's responsible for that data. And they don't have traditional backup and recovery capabilities within the SaaS application. So once the data is deleted or corrupted, it can be impossible to get that data back.”

Asigra is also working on a public software development kit (SDK) to enable MSPs and end users to build custom connectors to other SaaS applications. Partners can also hire Asigra to build the connectors, Simmons said.

Asigra has two pricing models: a Microsoft 365 Connector Bundle at $1.30 MSP user per month and a Business Connector Application option at $3 MSP user per month. Both models include unlimited storage.

The Microsoft 365 bundle includes Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint and Teams backup. Business apps protected at launch include ADP, DocuSign, CRM Dynamics, FreshBooks, Freshdesk, HRBamboo, Monday.come, Salesforce, Slack, QuickBooks Online, Zendesk, Bo and Dropbox.

Asigra Tigris protects Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce, but is a traditional on-premises application. Simmons said SaaSAssure is a new architecture, developed specifically for SaaS data protection.

“It's a completely different architecture and design,” he said of SaaSAssure. “The previous product (Tigris) was something that was deployed on prem, and managed service riders would manage that software and manage their own storage. This is truly a platform-as-a service model where everything's in the cloud.”

He said more than 60 Asigra MSP customers enrolled in the SaaSAssure beta program. Gregg Mehr, CTO of Kentucky-based MSP DataHEALTH, said SaaSAssure can help extend SaaS data protection beyond the three major SaaS apps.

"For customers whose SaaS data is not just valuable but vital, the introduction of Asigra’s SaaSAssure is a game changer," Mehr said. "This isn’t just a tool — it’s an essential part of modern digital resilience and we are excited to integrate this comprehensive solution into our service portfolio and bridging the SaaS data protection gap."