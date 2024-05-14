Vendors across the tech landscape seem to be living in the shadow of Microsoft.

Whether they provide technology products around unified communications, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, suppliers are all trying to take their own piece out of the Microsoft pie. Channel Futures' latest roundup of new products and services that channel partners can sell and deliver couldn't seem to get away from references to Microsoft and its much discussed generative AI solution, Copilot.

Take, or instance, UCaaS and CCaaS provider 8x8, which is now offering public switched telephone network (PSTN) for Microsoft Teams. Or the distributor Arrow Electronics, which announced the availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and a related enablement program. Or Tanium and various other cybersecurity providers who are running integrations with the new Copilot for Security offering.

Not everything is about Microsoft, though. Cloud services provider RapidScale added a SOC-as-a-service offering. Spectrum Enterprise has opened up a new vertical to partners that focuses on sales to owners of apartment buildings and other dwellings. And Gradient MSP launched a tool that partners can use to build historical and predictive analytics about their businesses.

In the slideshow above, read about 13 new or updated technology products from vendors that work with channel partners.