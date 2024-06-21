D&H Panel: AI Readiness Top Priority for Channel Partners
When it comes to AI, channel partners don't want to get left behind.
June 21, 2024
Microsoft’s Jim Lee said one of the biggest challenges facing partners is the pace of change that AI is bringing to market and “trying to keep pace with the change that’s happening now.”
“And also just getting their people trained at the scale needed right now is probably one of the other biggest challenges that I see," he said.
Intel’s David Allen said it comes down to looking at AI and generative AI, and what it means for partners and their customers.
“What are they trying to achieve, the business outcomes?” he said. “What are the problems they're trying to solve? Generative AI is incredibly sexy right now, but once you ... peel back the layers, it comes back down to, what's that business issue? And then once you identify that, the challenge becomes the data and identifying what data sets you're going to use to fine-tune your data, putting that whole model together. People totally underestimate how much work and how much time that takes to get that data set put together, because without that, the results you're going to get from your AI are not going to be good. So that's a really key point to that as well.”
Kegerise said partners need to go deeper with their clients to uncover what outcomes they desire, and then they can start to build and wrap solutions around that.
Cybercriminals are taking advantage of AI to improve their chances of success. So how are Microsoft, Intel and D&H helping to ensure channel partners and their customers can get the most from AI, while keeping themselves and their customers safe?
Microsoft is encouraging its channel partners to deploy the latest Microsoft products with security as a foundation, Lee said.
“As a company, we have billions and billions of touchpoints, so when we look at all the different signatures from hackers globally, we try to infuse that into how we help [prepare] our channel partners to be at the forefront of what may be coming on the attack bases and just making sure that their infrastructure is running the latest and greatest security software,” he said. “We also encourage our channel partners to work with their customers to consolidate security vendors. Some customers may have eight or nine different security vendors, so consolidating them and creating dashboards to help aggregate all the security data will allow a channel partner to serve a customer better from a security posture, and just insights that could be gained because the more AI algorithms out there, the more cybercriminals are taking advantage of that. But as a company, we're trying to be ahead of them by two, three, four steps to ensure that we can have our channel ready to defend and also protect.”
Intel is focused on making sure that partners understand, when they’re building solutions, what kind of data they’re using and privacy regulations regarding that data, Allen said.
Intel's David Allen
“Each country has their own different models, and a lot of people have emulated the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),” he said. “So there’s that aspect of education there. Then there's the hardware aspect and today's systems. So you take an Intel Core Ultra like an HPI 1040 Gen 11 system that's out there, the attack surface on that is basically 70% less than what it was four years ago. That's huge. AI security is in a vein similar to overall IT security, so having the right software, the defenses in place on top of the best hardware defenses is about the best that we can do today and it is pretty well state-of-the-art.”
D&H positions its professional services go-to-market around assessment, implementation and management, Kegerise said.
“We look at AI assessments as really the foundation,” he said. “So we've got a very tactical program with Microsoft and Copilot, and AvePoint where we're deploying an assessment license that helps measure that security posture up front and helps the channel partner position Copilot and how it can work within that end customer's organization.”
When it comes to AI use cases, Microsoft has big plans for Copilot, its AI chatbot, Lee said.
“Our original mission at Microsoft was to have a PC on every desktop and in every organization, and basically in every home as well,” he said. “Right now, Copilot is that moment for us. We want more and more channel partners talking about Copilot, how it can help people, whether it's summarizing a Word document, creating a PowerPoint presentation, or reading a 10-K and summarizing the operational performance of a company. There are so many things that you can do with Copilot. We want that to become the new talk track. Originally when Google came out, everybody said 'Google it.' We would like Copilot to be that next thing that every single person is talking about and leveraging to drive more productivity within their everyday life.”
Allen said machine vision is a good example of an AI use case that’s potentially being overlooked.
“In the retail environment, we're seeing a plethora of solutions coming to market,” he said. “A company like WaitTime utilizes deployed cameras, Xeon servers and great software to tell you, if you're in a stadium, what the line is at this concession stand, what's the wait time there. Those kinds of things could now be deployed literally at any public gathering place in America, whether it be malls, churches, airports, train stations and so on. So that’s a very simple example of utilizing simple machine vision with AI software that creates a real-time solution that companies will pay for. So I think that's one of the aspects that we think as people start to learn more about this and they'll get excited about it, you'll start to see it deploy rapidly.”
D&H’s role in terms of AI use cases for partners is aggregation and readiness, Kegerise said.
“To facilitate Jim and David's vision, the partner has to be licensed correctly,” he said. “They have to have our operational model. They have to have billing and invoicing capabilities, and a platform to transact. And so outside of just the training and enablement perspective, there is that operational readiness that we work with channel partners on every day.”
When it comes to the role of AI in an organization, it’s all about driving business outcomes, Lee said.
“So it’s understanding your customers well enough to understand the goals, objectives, their strategy and operating pressures that they have, leveraging AI to really transform those businesses,” he said. “We need our channel partners to help drive those workshops and those innovation sessions.”
When it comes to AI, “we're just at the beginning of this whole revolution,” Allen said.
“So I think a lot of times it comes back down to people saying, 'We need AI in here,'” he said. “Well, you need to back that up. What's that business outcome? What's that business problem that you're trying to solve? So I think that becomes the major part of the discussion. And that's what needs to drive the channel partners’ approach with their customers. It's not AI for AI sake. It's AI that delivers an outcome to solve a problem. At the end of the day, no one spends money except for two reasons: To make more money or to reduce costs, AI needs to deliver that. It's not just running on its own, so I think that's part of it. The other aspect is how channel partners incorporate AI into their business models. They can't ignore that because they will lose their jobs to those partners who have invested in AI technologies as well.”
It all comes back to AI readiness, Kegerise said.
“We look at partner adoption as facilitating their sales growth,” he said. “So if they don't deploy Copilot or they haven't signed up for Action Packs, they're probably not going to build a successful sales motion around it. So I think the first step is adopting it internally into their organization, getting their outcomes established, and then the go to market will follow after that.”
Many people think AI is going to eliminate jobs, but that likely won’t be the case, Lee said.
“We look at it more as AI is going to transfer tasks,” he said. “So certain tasks by certain functions may go away, but there could be more advanced tasks that that individual can perform for an organization that's of higher value, both for the person as well as the organization. So that's why it's really important as we look at AI in general and what it's going to do for jobs, it's understanding at a personal level what that role is, what the tasks are, and how you can help individuals better leverage the technology available, which will increase productivity and reduce costs, all of that.”
Looking ahead, Lee hopes channel partners embrace best practices with AI.
“I think we've brought best practices from the panel that hopefully the channel will listen to and take action on, because it's the era of AI and everybody's got to strap in and be ready,. But only the best are going to make it, those that are investing the time, the energy and the training,” he said. “Customers are going to count on a partner. Are you going to be that partner?
Allen said he’s hoping partners learned how to start the AI conversation.
“Every partner has a chosen and identified customer base … higher education, SMB, state and local etc.,” he said. “Starting to then have those conversations with that customer base and again, focusing on those business problems and then starting to research and find those AI solutions, and then starting to have that discussion about how to deploy, what the benefits would be, what success looks like, all of those aspects. It's a normal playbook, but now it's running at 100 mph because AI is going so fast. That's the challenge that the channel partners have to seize upon because if they don't, somebody else will.”
Kegerise said channel partners can partner with someone to go to market around solutions today and not delay the embrace of the technology because the "speed in which the evolution is happening is pretty rapid.”
Channel partners are facing a myriad of challenges when it comes to AI readiness, and how to make the most of it for themselves and their customers.
However, there’s plenty of help available to get partners on track when it comes to AI and generative AI. At this week’s D&H THREAD Conference, Damon Kegerise, D&H Distributing’s senior director of cloud vendor management, moderated a vendor discussion on AI, including a discussion of how D&H’s Go Big AI program is being implemented and what panelists are seeing when it comes to adoption.
Panelists included:
After the panel discussion, we spoke with Lee, Allen and Damon Kegerise, D&H's senior director of cloud vendor management, to get their views on helping partners with AI readiness.
Nuts and Bolts of AI Readiness
Lee said Microsoft helps its channel partners in a number of ways, including making sure they build the right AI governance structure and models.
Microsoft's Jim Lee
“So those governance structures from tools, processes, training, all of that, as well as from a model standpoint, making sure that the AI algorithms and models are built for transparency, fairness, reliability, safety, security and inclusiveness,” he said. “And then from a readiness standpoint, we have a lot of educational resources that we provide to channel partners that are available. We do a lot of partnering obviously with D&H and provide them with resources so they can also prepare the channel partner community.”
D&H’s Go Big AI initiative is founded on training and enablement, Kegerise said.
D&H's Damon Kegerise
“So we're looking to curate and distill the vendor information into consumable resources and enablement for our channel partners,” he said. “When you think about the vast number of resources out there … we're looking at pulling in content into our programs that we can then obviously work with channel partners to weave into programs like Success Path, which works on business readiness and transformation, and also that backs into a solution. So the vendor information is certainly helpful and D&H’s perspective is we’re looking at aggregating it.”
Education, Training Important
From an AI-readiness aspect, Intel is focused on educating and training its partner base, Allen said.
“Intel Partner University has a complete curriculum of AI courses,” he said. “Our fundamentals of AI and AI everywhere are our top shelf in terms of what they do to educate partners on the overall industry and the technologies underlying it. Secondly, from an enablement point of view, what we're doing is building out use cases, very specific solutions that outline clearly what the pieces of the puzzle are. These are things that are available today, so if you want to do a simple machine learning (ML) using an AI type vision, that's there, it's hosted on a Microsoft GitHub server. We have 34 of those today. So that's our intent. Everyone we talk to says, 'I want to get going on AI; how do I do it?' And that's what we're trying to do. I think the industry itself is learning that and trying to come up with much more specific actions for partners to follow up on.”
Scroll through our slideshow above for more from the D&H AI panelists.
