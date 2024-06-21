Cybercriminals are taking advantage of AI to improve their chances of success. So how are Microsoft, Intel and D&H helping to ensure channel partners and their customers can get the most from AI, while keeping themselves and their customers safe?

Microsoft is encouraging its channel partners to deploy the latest Microsoft products with security as a foundation, Lee said.

“As a company, we have billions and billions of touchpoints, so when we look at all the different signatures from hackers globally, we try to infuse that into how we help [prepare] our channel partners to be at the forefront of what may be coming on the attack bases and just making sure that their infrastructure is running the latest and greatest security software,” he said. “We also encourage our channel partners to work with their customers to consolidate security vendors. Some customers may have eight or nine different security vendors, so consolidating them and creating dashboards to help aggregate all the security data will allow a channel partner to serve a customer better from a security posture, and just insights that could be gained because the more AI algorithms out there, the more cybercriminals are taking advantage of that. But as a company, we're trying to be ahead of them by two, three, four steps to ensure that we can have our channel ready to defend and also protect.”

Intel is focused on making sure that partners understand, when they’re building solutions, what kind of data they’re using and privacy regulations regarding that data, Allen said.

Intel's David Allen

“Each country has their own different models, and a lot of people have emulated the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),” he said. “So there’s that aspect of education there. Then there's the hardware aspect and today's systems. So you take an Intel Core Ultra like an HPI 1040 Gen 11 system that's out there, the attack surface on that is basically 70% less than what it was four years ago. That's huge. AI security is in a vein similar to overall IT security, so having the right software, the defenses in place on top of the best hardware defenses is about the best that we can do today and it is pretty well state-of-the-art.”

D&H positions its professional services go-to-market around assessment, implementation and management, Kegerise said.

“We look at AI assessments as really the foundation,” he said. “So we've got a very tactical program with Microsoft and Copilot, and AvePoint where we're deploying an assessment license that helps measure that security posture up front and helps the channel partner position Copilot and how it can work within that end customer's organization.”