Intel Rolls Out Programs For AI Partners

Intel is looking to help its partners capitalize on the potential of of AI-enabled PCs, its U.S. channel leader said.

Intel named Michael ‘Mike’ Green as its general manager, U.S. partner sales and programs in March. Speaking to Channel Futures, Green outlined his plans to drive opportunities for partners.

“We recognize the vast potential for our partners in the era of AI-enabled PCs,” he said. “This includes not only the development of AI applications but also software optimizations tailored for AI hardware. We’re building strategic partnerships between ISVs and manufacturers to foster innovation and are exploring new business models, such as subscription-based pricing for software apps. The partner ecosystem is ripe with opportunities for growth, and it all begins with the foundational technologies and support provided by Intel.”

Green described Intel’s dedication to partners as “unwavering.” He revealed Intel is providing support through technical training, sales enablement, and both go-to-market and get-to-market strategies.

“The partner ecosystem is not only vast but also possesses a remarkable depth of capability, which continues to be a cornerstone of Intel’s go-to-market model. By harnessing the collective strength of Intel and our partners, we are unlocking a powerful and promising future,” he said.

Initiatives For Intel AI Partners

Intel recently launched specific initiatives for AI partners, such as the AI PC Acceleration Program, AI PC Developer Program, and the AI Accelerator within the Intel Partner Alliance.

“These accelerators are essentially test- and deployment-ready solutions from our partners,” said Green. The exec described them as “a game-changer for getting projects off the ground and into the market.”

Green said through the accelerators, Intel is offering both technical enablement and go-to-market benefits.

“This means that our qualified partners are not just getting access to our technology but also the support they need to scale their solutions effectively. And it doesn’t stop there. Members of the Intel Partner Alliance are getting an extra edge with direct access to Intel’s expertise and tech support that’s designed to fast-track new solutions to market," he said.

The partner program updates don’t stop there, said Green.

Intel has brought the Intel Network Builders into the fold of the Intel Partner Alliance’s new Networking Accelerator. This has already enabled more than 600 global partners, driving thousands of tested, real-world implementations.

“The Networking Accelerator is opening doors for partners to dive into Intel technologies and development tools, especially in the burgeoning fields of 5G wireless core, vRAN, and security. We’re also stepping up our game by offering expanded benefits like high-touch technical support, customizable training, and access to Marketing Development Funds for those who qualify,” said Green.

For IoT and edge solution providers, the benefits are just as robust, he added. “We’re providing access to resources that help them leverage Intel edge platforms to develop mature, ready-to-deploy solutions.”

Finally, Green said Intel has listened to partners and created Partner Activation Zones. These are designed to be task-focused workspaces that enable a digital-first approach to activating partners.

“They’re all about building, marketing, and selling products and solutions based on Intel technology, and they’re tailored to specific market opportunities,” he said.

“We’re starting with Activation Zones focused on Networking, Intelligent Edge, and Manufacturing, providing a simple, one-click approach for partners to access everything they need. And this is just the beginning. We’re planning to add more Activation Zones throughout 2024, so there’s a lot to look forward to with the Intel Partner Alliance.”

AI, Everywhere – ‘More Than A Slogan’

Intel has said it is bringing AI everywhere. Green said that’s not just a slogan—it’s a reality that’s unfolding across every industry. For partners, that means opportunities across sectors including healthcare, retail and manufacturing, as well as the edge.

“For our partners, this means there’s a world of opportunity to help their customers harness AI in transformative ways,” he said.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has spoken on his plans to rebuild “the iconic Intel” after losing ground to rivals in Asia.