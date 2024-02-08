Sponsored By

D&H Intros 'Go Big AI' to Help Partners Monetize AI Solutions

Partners asked for guidance on approaching the market opportunity.

Edward Gately

February 8, 2024

D&H unveils Go Big AI program
D&H Distributing has unveiled its new Go Big AI Program that aims to help partners navigate and monetize new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions and services.

D&H is offering targeted training, a new SuccessPath “Getting Started with AI 101” course and Partnerfi Community workshops. It also offers sales enablement tools and go-to-market (GTM) strategies, lead generation and marketing support, in addition to ongoing AI-centered content at its 2024 Thread technology conferences.

The goal is to demystify complicated solutions for partners, allowing them to implement specific sales strategies to monetize these offerings.

Jason Bystrak, D&H’s senior vice president of modern solutions, said the timing of Go Big AI was prompted by increasing partner requests for guidance as to how they should approach the market opportunity.

D&H's Jason Bystrak

D&H's Jason Bystrak

“We’ve been developing the program for some time, and the launch of Microsoft Copilot in mid-January created a perfect storm aligned to our launch,” he said.

AI 'Pioneers' Involved in Go Big AI

Microsoft Copilot is one of the first products to implement a serviceable application of this technology, wherein AI helps users navigate commonly-used features, allowing users to get more benefit from apps running on the Microsoft 365 platform. D&H says Go Big AI involves AI-technology "pioneers" such as Microsoft, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm, in partnership with OEMs incorporating AI-based features from Lenovo, Dell Technologies, HP, HPE, Cisco and others, in solution categories including PC devices and data center products.

“Partner input always comes into play for us at D&H,” Bystrak said. “As we designed the program, we wanted to provide tangible solution examples partners could take to market. Our Partnerfi Advisory Board is a think tank for us when it comes to AI, and they helped us design a partner playbook as a cornerstone deliverable for the program.”

Partners will gain a competitive advantage through Go Big AI, he said.

“The D&H AI Playbook component of the program is a game-changer,” Bystrak said. “It will act as a sales and solution delivery guide, and will include positioning statements, prospecting questions, solution-building reference architecture and a services catalog to help partners monetize AI.”

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

